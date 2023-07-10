Over the weekend, Philadelphia’s Paul Reed almost signed with the Utah Jazz. The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent this offseason. On Saturday, Reed signed a three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Jazz. After three seasons in Philly, it looked like Reed was on his way out. That was until the very last minute when the Sixers matched the offer sheet he got from Utah. Reed will be staying with the 76ers long-term.

The Sixers had until 11:59 EST on Saturday night to match Reed’s offer sheet or let him sign with the Jazz. Philly clearly debated what they should do, but ultimately they felt keeping the young center was the right decision. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of Reed staying in Philadelphia.

This may not be the biggest move for the 76ers this offseason, but keeping Reed was important. He was an important piece off the bench for the Sixers last season. Under new head coach Nick Nurse, he’ll look to have an expanded role and earn more playing time.

ESPN story on the 76ers matching the Jazz’s $23 million offer sheet on Paul Reed: https://t.co/qO8usRKE1s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2023

Paul Reed was almost a member of the Utah Jazz this weekend

Last season with the 76ers, Paul Reed played in 69 games, five more than he had played in the first two seasons of his career. With Joel Embiid above him on the depth chart, Reed did not see a lot of playing time in the past. That was with Doc Rivers as head coach.

Now, Philly has Nick Nurse as their head coach. A positive sign for Reed long-term. In his newly signed offer sheet with the 76ers, Reed has a unique twist. The first season of the contract is fully guaranteed. However, the next two seasons ($15.7 million), will only be fully guaranteed if Philly reaches the East Semi-finals.

In his 2022-23 camping with Philly, Reed made four combined starts through the regular and postseason. In those games, he averaged (11.8) points and (11.5) rebounds per game. This offseason, the Sixers have also signed free agent center Mo Bamba and re-signed center Montrezl Harrell. Reed will have to earn his playing time like he has in the past.