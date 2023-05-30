The Denver Nuggets last played on 5/22 and will have had nearly two weeks off before the start of the Finals. That is because they beat the Lakers in four games during the Western Conference Finals. Their opponent is the Miami Heat, the second-ever #8 seed to make the Finals. League reports are saying the Denver Nuggets’ path to an NBA title is “historically easy” this season.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Denver was the #1 seed and played against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They won that series in five games. Next up they had the Phoenix Suns who many thought could beat the Nuggets. Denver beat Phoenix in six games.

Their Conference Finals opponent was LeBron James and the LA Lakers. The Nuggets swept the Lakers 4-0 and are making their first-ever NBA Finals appearance. NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (-480) to win the NBA Finals.

The Denver Nuggets have not faced higher than an 8th seed in the entire 2023 postseason

Micah Adams of The Sporting News had the reports of Denver’s “historically easy” path to the NBA Finals. First, the Nuggets had the #8-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. After that, they had the #4-seeded Phoenix Suns, followed by the #7-seeded Lakers in the Conference Finals.

For just the second time in NBA history, an #8 seed has made the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA Finals last night with a win in Game 7 vs the Celtics. Denver’s total number of seeds combined that they have faced is 27.

If they do win the Finals, that would be the most by an NBA champion by far. The previous easiest path was when the 1999 San Antonio Spurs won their first-ever NBA title vs the New York Knicks. Denver is looking to pull off a similar outcome. They are facing an #8 seed in the NBA Finals and are looking to win their first NBA championship in franchise history. Exactly the same situation the Spurs had in 1999.