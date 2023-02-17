This Former All-Star Currently Playing For The Chicago Bulls Could Be In Danger Of Getting Waived

The Chicago Bulls are heading into the all-star break with a six-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten. At eleventh in the East, Chicago has a 26-33 record and are eleven games out of fourth place in the East. Two free-agent point guards are currently in the buyout market and have caught the eye of Chicago. However, someone on the team would need to be waived in order to open up a roster spot and it seems as if Goran Dragic may be the victim of that.

This is Dragic’s first season with the Chicago Bulls and he’s played in 51 of 59 games possible so far. His minutes per game (15.4) are the second-lowest of his career and that dropped a lot of his statistical averages as well. Coby White, Zach LaVine, and Ayo Dosunmu take care of the guard rotation for the most part.

What does the future hold after the all-star break for veteran Goran Dragic?

In 51 games played off the bench for the Bulls this season, Dragic is averaging (6.4) points, (1.4) rebounds, and (2.7) assists per game. The Bulls were one of two teams in the league not to make a single move at the trade deadline, but they are still said to be active in the buyout market.

Chicago are most interested in two former Lakers; Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. John Wall has also been reported to have interest by the Bulls as well. To be able to sign one of these veterans would involve opening up a roster spot for Chicago. Unfortunately, Goran Dragic seems to be the player that might be getting waived if the Bulls are serious in adding on of those three.

Reporters who cover the Chicago Bulls reported what may need to happen if they team are in the market to sign a player in a buyout scenario.

“If the Bulls don’t add Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to keep in mind. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus calls into question the future of Goran Dragić.” – K.C. Johnson

Westbrook has been heavily linked to the Clippers and he may not be a realistic option. However, Chicago-native Patrick Beverley may be interested in playing for his home-town team.