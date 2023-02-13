Guard Patrick Beverley is tempted to return to Milwaukee after being waived by the Magic

The former Lakers player did not play a single game for Orlando, as he was traded to Florida for Brazilian Mo Bamba and a second-round pick just before the transfer deadline on February 9th. Magic management decided that the terms of the deal are not to be disclosed.

As was expected, the Magic’s President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman has officially announced this weekend that guard Patrick Beverley has been waived by the team to become a free agent, and now is at liberty to choose his future squad.

The six-foot-two player participated in 45 games for the Lakers so far this campaign, and although he was not a common starter for Los Angeles, he averaged 26.9 minutes per contest. The 34 year-old also dropped 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds. and 2.6 assists per game.

Arguably one of his best performances this season was last month against the league leaders, when he dropped 15 points in the Lakers’ last minute loss in overtime.

Check out Beverly’s highlights against Boston, as he also added five rebounds and five assists:

The veteran guard, who has been especially controversial this season, also took the spotlight that game for showing the referees a replay with a professional camera of a debatable play against the Lakers, as he recieved a historical technical foul for his actions.

Rumour has it that now Beverley is close to signing a new contract with the Timberwolves, where he displayed some of his best basketball back in 2021. That year he achieved 9.2 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 58 matches with the Minnesota side.

The 34-year-old helped get the Timberwolves to the playoffs that season, before he was traded over the summer to the Lakers. A few of our favorite sport betting sites consider the Minnesota team have the 12th best odds to win the NBA title this tournament, do you believe signing Beverley will help the Wolves build a stronger case?