Orlando Magic Finalizing Buyout for Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross is the most recent addition to buyout market. He and the Orlando Magic have to an agreement allowing him to become a free agent. The scoring wing will be heavily touted on the open market. Now, Ross will have the chance to join a contender where he will be able to flourish in the playoffs come April. He may be older now, but he can still fill a need on a few different teams around the league. The move makes sense for the Magic too as they can now solely focus on building around their promising youth consisting of Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony. Without further adieu, let’s delve into Terrence Ross’ impact and who he could benefit next.

The Orlando Magic and guard Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Ross has played seven seasons with the Magic and will now get an opportunity to join a contender. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2023

Terrence Ross and Orlando Magic Agree to Buyout

Ross’ Tenure With the Orlando Magic

It is a little surprising that Ross lasted as long as he did with the Magic. He was a staple in trade rumors last year. Plus, a veteran of his caliber usually is not patient with a rebuilding organization like Orlando for long. To Ross’ credit though, he stuck it out for seven years with them and even helped them make a couple of playoff appearances. During that tenure, the Washington product averaged 12.7 points, a three-point shooting percentage of 35.1 percent, and an offensive rating of 104.

Bear in mind that Ross has only logged 22.5 minutes per game this year and his minutes have been dwindling for the past two seasons now. While Terrence Ross was not a superstar who led the team to NBA Finals appearances like a Dwight Howard or Shaquille O’Neal, he was still a fan favorite during his time with the Magic and will be remembered as a scorer who could hot at any moment. He may be older now, but there are still a few teams who could utilize his instant offense, especially come postseason time.

Potential Suitors for Terrence Ross

Ross is already garnering interest from a couple of title contenders. The Dallas Mavericks have been heavily linked to wanting the veteran small forward’s services. They made a big splash this NBA Trade Deadline by bringing in Kyrie Irving to couple with Luka Doncic. However, they also gave up quite a bit of depth with this move. As a result, Terrence Ross would help fill the void at the wing spot and provide some shooting. This would allow Kyrie and Luka to attack the paint more and create more easy kickout opportunities for wide open perimeter shots. Remember, Ross is a career 36.2 percent three-point shooter while striking it at a rate of 38.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Another team who made big news this NBA Trade Deadline is none other than the Phoenix Suns. As many know by now, they became the instant Western Conference favorites by trading for Kevin Durant. Like the Mavericks, they gave up a lot of depth to secure the superstar. As a result, Terrence Ross would be an ideal fit for this Suns squad. Not to mention, they also give him the best chance at adding an NBA championship to his NBA resume.