Thunder sign Isaiah Joe to three-year, $6 million contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing free agent guard Isaiah Joe to a three-year, $6 million contract. His deal includes a fully guaranteed salary of $1.836 million for the 2022-23 season.

Also, Joe’s contract includes a $2,164,993 team option for the 2024-25 season. Plus, the deal contains a trade restriction. The guard cannot be traded prior to January 17, 2023.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Thunder have the fifth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. However, some sportsbooks were expecting a playoff appearance prior to Chet Holmgren’s injury.

All my life, I’ve prepared to be a pro never imagined it would be next door!!! 479✈️405 — Isaiah Joe (@zai_joe1) October 17, 2022

In the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe was selected 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. During his rookie 2020-21 season, in 41 appearances, the guard averaged 3.7 points per game while shooting 36.1% from the field.

Of course, in March 2021, the guard was recalled by the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League. In three games played with the Blue Coats, Joe recorded 23.3 points, 3.7 boards, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest.

Not to mention, Joe led the 2021 G League Playoffs in points (70), free throws (7), and 3-pointers (15). While an accurate shooter, his offensive production was low with Philadelphia.

Last season, in 55 games played with the Sixers, Joe logged 3.6 points and 1 rebound per contest. Plus, he shot 35% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

On January 3, 2022, in the 76ers’ 133-113 win over the Houston Rockets, the guard tied his career high in scoring with 18 points in 29 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from the field and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from 3-point range.

Joe was waived by the 76ers last Thursday. Were his offensive struggles with the Sixers a fluke? This season will be his ultimate test. The 23-year-old is excited to play for the Thunder.

Moreover, in 60 appearances with Arkansas in the NCAA, the guard averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

In 34 starts of his freshman 2018-19 season, Joe logged 13.9 points, 2.8 boards, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals. He shot 41.3% from the floor and led the SEC in 3-point shooting percentage (41.4%).

He was then selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

During his sophomore 2019-20 season, in 26 appearances, the Arkansas native recorded career highs of 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Joe led his conference in made 3-pointers (94).

If Joe can improve upon his first two NBA seasons, this signing could benefit the Thunder in the long run. He is still an excellent perimeter shooter.