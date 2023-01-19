Trade Rumours: Lakers renew their interest in veteran guard Terrence Ross

Just about a year ago, the Lakers were real serious about trading for Orlando’s Terrence Ross, but negotiations fell apart as the veteran has an immense value to his squad’s roster. But seeming as the interest is renewed and the Magic mean business this 2023, they finally might consider using the guard as a trading asset.

The NBA trade deadline is a little over three weeks away, and rumours are flying around the Orlando camp. ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggests this could finally be the year the Los Angeles side sign a trade for Ross, after gaining access to information about the Magic sharing a huge interest for Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick.

Currently, Ross is providing more leadership qualities than personal stats in today’s Magic, averaging only 8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Also, not a usual starter for his team, averaging 22.5 minutes per match.

The Florida sharpshooter is about to turn 32 years of age, and he’s had many attempts to be traded off Orlando’s borders, as he is the longest-tenured player in the team and a definite fan-favorite.

Right after the last campaign came to end, Ross really tried his best to pressure for a trade out during offseason. “I feel like I’m part of that old regime, and they’re going in a different direction. I don’t know what they got in store for me. It’s hard to say. They don’t really let me know too much about what they’re doing so. I’m kind of here just along for the ride,” he said back in June.

However, Ross faces free agency this summer so his time as an Orlando player is probably at an end, especially considering the fact that Orlando has two likely lottery picks coming to the team. A trade to the Lakers would provide LeBron James with the shooter that he most certainly needs around him, and give Ross the opportunity to play for a team that can actually fight for playoffs.

Just three weeks ago, he scored 13 points against the Lakers, highlighted by a massive dunk. The 2013 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest winner attacked the rim just like in his younger days:

If Orlando pick up another second-round pick that is of use for a trade or better, add the player to their young core led by Paolo Banchero, then they are less likely buy out or waive Beverley and allow him to sign with a contender.

One of Ross’ best games so far was not too long ago on January 4th against the Thunder. The Magic won 126 to 115, inspired by the veteran’s 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Here are some of his best highlights from this game:

The Orlando Magic rank 13th of the Eastern Conference with a 16-28 record as they return home to play against the New Orleans Pelicans this January 20th (6:00pm CST).

Most of our recommended sport betting sites consider the Pelicans to be favorites for tomorrow’s clash against the Florida side. For example on BetOnline, New Orleans have a -2 1/2 with a -110 juice, as for Orlando are the underdogs with a +2 1/2 and a -115 juice. The over/under for the game is 225.