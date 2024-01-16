At 25 years and 118 days old, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points and 1,000 3-pointers, passing Jayson Tatum (25 years, 246 days). Young also accomplished this feat in the second-fewest games played (390), passing Donovan Mitchell (410).

Moreover, Young became the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to score 10,000 points, passing Bob McAdoo (25 years, 137 days). In Atlanta’s 109-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, Young recorded his 10,000th career point with his made free throw at the 53.8-second mark during the third quarter.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Hawks hold 18th-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers.

Trae Young is also the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points and 1,000 three-pointers, passing Jayson Tatum (25 years, 246 days) and has done so the second-fastest in terms of games played (390), passing Donovan Mitchell (410). — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) January 15, 2024



Young amassed 36 points, six rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes of action against San Antonio. It was his 25th double-double of the season. The six-year veteran shot 11-of-24 (45.8%) from the field, 6-of-11 (54.5%) outside the arc, and 8-of-9 (88.9%) at the foul line.

“It was not on my mind at all. I was just trying to go out there and win and put on a show,” Young replied when asked if he was thinking about the milestone.

Additionally, Young notched his 73rd career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists, tying Jerry West for the sixth-most such games in NBA history.

Trae Young one of four Atlanta Hawks to post a double-double together in a game for the fourth time this season

The two-time All-Star scored 29 points in the first half. Atlanta led 69-34 at halftime.

After making 10 of 14 shots from the field in the first two quarters, Young went on to make only one basket on 10 attempts after halftime. The Spurs got within six points, bringing the score to 99-93.

San Antonio outscored the Hawks 65-40 in the second half.

“I think obviously we did a good job in the first half, the attention to detail and the focus we had was huge for us,” Young said. “In the second half, I just think we got too relaxed. … Thankfully we had as big a lead as we did and were able to hang on.”

Congratulations to Trae Young as he has become the third youngest player to reach 800 3PM 🥶 pic.twitter.com/pUfGeoWH5o — ❆ (@TraesMuse) December 28, 2022



Three other Hawks players finished with a double-double against San Antonio — Jalen Johnson (16 points, 10 rebounds), Dejounte Murray (13 points, 13 boards), and Clint Capela (13 points, 11 rebounds).

It was the fourth game this season in which four Hawks players tallied a double-double — the first time since the 1968-69 season (six games) that Atlanta had four such games in a season.

Furthermore, Trae Young currently leads the NBA this season in missed field goals (428) and turnovers (156). He ranks fifth in points (1,016), second in assists (404), 10th in steals (53), fifth in free throws (266), and ninth in usage percentage (31.3%).