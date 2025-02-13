Trail Blazers’ Deandre Ayton Out At Least 4 Weeks With Calf Strain

Portland Trail Blazers starting center Deandre Ayton will miss at least four weeks with a left calf strain, the team announced Wednesday. This is currently his second season with Rip City.

Ayton, 26, had an MRI after suffering the injury during Monday’s 146-117 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. The 7-footer was replaced by Donovan Clingan, who scored a career-high 21 points in 21 minutes of action.

In 40 games (all starts) this season, Ayton is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 30.2 minutes per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field and a career-low 66.7% at the free throw line.

🩺 OFFICIAL: Deandre Ayton exited Monday night’s game at Denver with an injury to the left calf. Ayton underwent an MRI on Tuesday which confirmed a left calf strain. He will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/IPUFFWD2B9 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 12, 2025



He was sidelined for 27 games last season due to multiple injuries and will now have to miss several games this campaign. The Arizona product hasn’t appeared in at least 60 games since the 2022-23 season.

Ayton, who is in his seventh NBA season, is also in the third season of the four-year, $132.93 million max contract offer sheet that he signed with the Indiana Pacers in July 2022. The Phoenix Suns retained Ayton after matching that offer within 48 hours.

Portland Aims To End A Three-Year Playoff Drought

Per Spotrac, Ayton is earning $34 million this season and is slated to make $35.55 million in 2025-26. His deal included a no-trade clause for one year that allowed Ayton to block any trade.

At 23-31, the Trail Blazers have already surpassed their win total from last season and are on pace for their most wins in the last three years. Portland has won 10 of its last 12 games and is currently sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference standings.

The Blazers are still in the playoff mix as they’re just 4 1/2 games behind the No. 10-seeded Golden State Warriors, but they’ll have to close out the second half of the season strong in order to end a three-year postseason drought.

Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is also out for Wednesday’s rematch against the Nuggets with an ankle sprain. He is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 assists in 47 games this season.