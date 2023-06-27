On Monday, Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin met with Damian Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, to discuss the franchise’s future. The seven-time All-Star has been mentioned in a number of Miami Heat trade rumors. Following the meeting, the Portland executive released a statement.

“I met with Dame and Aaron Goodwin this afternoon,” Cronin said. “We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.” The Trail Blazers are working towards convincing Lillard that they’re not undergoing a rebuild, per sources.

“[The Trail Blazers] felt like picking [Scoot Henderson] was better than any other trades that could have been had,” TNT’s NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported. “They’re trying to sell to Dame that they’re not in a rebuild.” Persuading Lillard to stay in Portland is vital. A wait-and-see method is not very reassuring.

How will Portland brass convince the 12-year veteran to stay put? “Here’s one solution that is known to be a dream scenario from Lillard’s vantage point: Re-sign forward Jerami Grant and add four-time All-Star/four-time champion Draymond Green in free agency,” wrote Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Portland Trail Blazers G.M. Joe Cronin aims to build a winning team around Damian Lillard, hopes the 11-year veteran will stick around longer with team

The problem with Amick’s proposal is Green’s connection to Golden State. Last Monday, Green declined his $27.5 million player option with the Warriors for the 2023-24 season. He’s currently an unrestricted free agent. However, the two-time All-NBA member has spent his 11-year career in the Bay Area.

It would be a bad look for new Warriors G.M. Mike Dunleavy Jr. to let Green leave and sign with a Western Conference opponent. More importantly, the Trail Blazers would be competing with the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons to pull the four-time All-Star away from Golden State in free agency.

Additionally, it’s difficult picturing Lillard playing his entire NBA career with the Trail Blazers. If he wants to win a championship, the guard has to leave Portland. In 58 starts in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game.

Plus, Lillard shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% outside the arc as well. In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million Designated Veteran Player extension with Portland. Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with the club.

His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract extension. Damian Lillard earned $42,492,492 in 2022-23 and will make $45,640,084 in 2023-24.

