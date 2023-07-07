The Portland Trail Blazers have matched Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks. This means Portland will retain the 6-foot-5 guard/forward.

His three-year deal includes an $11.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Thybulle, 26, is projected to earn $10.47 million in 2023-24 and $11 million in 2024-25 as well.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Portland Trail Blazers hold 27th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are giving the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets better odds.

The Portland Trail Blazers are matching restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Sheet was signed and received in Portland this morning. pic.twitter.com/5WEqjCO18w — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2023



More importantly, Matisse Thybulle owns the right to veto any trade for one season, and he cannot be traded to Dallas during that time period. His contract with the Trail Blazers also includes a 15% trade bonus, and 50% of his annual salary is to be paid by Oct. 1.

Thybulle made 28 starts in 71 appearances split between the Philadelphia 76ers and Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season. The two-time All-Defensive member averaged 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 16.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor and a career-best 36.5% from deep.

In February, the Sixers traded Thybulle to Portland in a four-team trade. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward scored a season-high 15 points in Portland’s 123-105 loss to the Warriors (Feb. 28) and in a 123-107 defeat against the New York Knicks (Mar. 14).

Portland Trail Blazers match Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with Dallas Mavericks; deal includes an $11.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season

Although the Mavericks were unable to pull Matisse Thybulle away from Portland, Dallas did make a move to acquire restricted free agent forward Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

For a three-team sign-and-trade agreement, Williams finalized a four-year, $53 million deal with the Mavericks. The San Antonio Spurs received Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 Dallas pick swap.

Plus, the Celtics were sent multiple second-round draft picks (the more favorable of the New Orleans Pelicans-Chicago Bulls 2024 second-rounders, a 2025 via the Toronto Raptors, and a 2028 via the Miami Heat).

Boston created a trade exception worth 50% ($6.2 million projected) of Williams’ outgoing salary, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Williams, 24, made 23 starts in 79 appearances with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season.

Impact on the Matisse Thybulle matched offer sheet Portland 🏀 Thybulle has a Jan. 15 trade restriction 🏀 He has veto power on any trade and cannot be moved to Dallas for a year 🏀Portland is $3.4M below the tax with 13 players under contract 🏀The Rayan Rupert 3 year… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2023



Williams averaged career highs of 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game. The fourth-year wing also shot 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.

In the Celtics’ 106-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 21, Williams scored a career-high 25 points in 35 minutes off the bench. The forward shot 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.

After Portland matched Thybulle’s offer sheet with Dallas, the Trail Blazers now have about $1.76 million available of luxury tax space. Factoring in 13 players under contract, Portland is $3.4 million below the tax.

Justice Winslow (early bird; $5,326,829) and Kevin Knox (non-bird; $3.6 million) are among the six Blazers with cap holds. If the Trail Blazers were over the league salary cap, these cap holds would not have counted against their total cap figure.

Damian Lillard has a 2023-24 cap figure of $45,640,084, which represents almost 26% of the team’s total cap. Trading away Lillard could actually help the team in the long run.

NBA Betting Content You May Like