The Portland Trail Blazers are not entertaining the latest trade package put forth by the Miami Heat to acquire Damian Lillard. Portland G.M. Joe Cronin is asking for more than Tyler Herro and draft picks to send the seven-time All-Star to South Beach.

“The Trail Blazers are ‘not impressed’ with the Heat’s trade offer for Damian Lillard, which could lead to a deal elsewhere now,” said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “While Damian Lillard prefers Miami, Portland needs ‘maximum value’ in any trade.”

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Portland Trail Blazers hold 27th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

“Miami needs at minimum a third team to take on Tyler Herro’s contract,” Wojnarowski added. “Blazers have no interest in Herro. Their group already is built around young guards. … Portland will now take their time to find better offers elsewhere to receive the best package for Lillard.”

Additionally, the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and Boston Celtics are interested in trading for Lillard, according to multiple reports. One of these four teams could be his next destination.

“The Clippers reached out to Portland and tried to see if there’s a way that they can get into that sweepstakes,” TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes told Marc Stein in Monday’s episode of “#thisleague UNCUT.”

“Dame requested the trade and then all of a sudden, he became the top target and kind of,” says Haynes, “I won’t say put a hold on the league, but it did cause teams to pause: ‘OK hold on, let’s wait on what we had planned, let’s look to see if we got a shot.’

“The Clippers were one of those teams who did that, [along with] the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, [and] Boston Celtics. Yeah, those are the teams that off the top of my head, and I’m pretty sure there were more. Those were the teams off the top of my head that I know called out to reach out to see what it would take [to trade for Damian Lillard].”

If the Trail Blazers are uninterested in Miami’s trade offer, fans might have to scratch the Heat off the list. Would Portland pull the trigger on a Lillard trade to a Western Conference rival?

Unless it’s for a superstar, that possibility seems improbable. It would anger the fanbase and set the organization back many years. Needless to say, Portland brass expects fair compensation in the end.

For something else to consider, Jaylen Brown has not yet signed his extension with the Celtics. Should Boston trade Brown and picks to the Trail Blazers for Lillard?

If Celtics G.M. Brad Stevens is up to moving Brown, a healthy Lillard might give the team an extra boost come playoff time, alongside Jayson Tatum. That’s only if the seven-time All-NBA member can stay healthy.

It would be unrealistic for Boston to trade for Lillard while retaining both Tatum and Brown.

