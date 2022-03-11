Virginia Tech vs North Carolina Prediction, Free NCAA Picks and Preview

In Friday night’s ACC Tournament Semifinals matchup, the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies are striving to upset the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels at Barclays Center; free NCAA picks are available here. UNSC averaged 78 points and 38.38 rebounds per game during the regular season. Continue scrolling for Hokies vs Tar Heels preview content.

Can Keve Aluma and the Hokies upset the Tar Heels? Virginia Tech has not defeated North Carolina since Jan. 22, 2020. Bettors are putting their money on the Hokies; they can win. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Virginia Tech vs North Carolina Game Information

🏀 Teams: Virginia Tech Hokies | North Carolina Tar Heels

Virginia Tech Hokies | North Carolina Tar Heels 📊 Record: Hokies (21-12, 17-16 ATS) | Tar Heels (24-8, 16-15-1 ATS)

Hokies (21-12, 17-16 ATS) | Tar Heels (24-8, 16-15-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 🕛 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York 🎲 NCAA Odds: Virginia Tech +2.5 (-110) | Tar Heels -2.5 (-110)

Hokies vs Tar Heels | Free NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Hokies vs Tar Heels Injuries

Virginia Tech Hokies Injury Report

No reported injuries

North Carolina Tar Heels Injury Report

G Anthony Harris (out for the season) | F Dawson Garcia (out for the season) | G Puff Johnson (out indefinitely)

Hokies vs Tar Heels News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Entering tonight’s ACC rematch, head coach Mike Young and the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies are working on a game plan to upset the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels. The Hokies closed out their regular season with a record of 21-12 (11-9 ACC). Their last loss was on Mar. 5, when the Clemson Tigers defeated them 63-59 at Littlejohn Coliseum. Last season, they lost to the Florida Gators in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In the Hokies’ 87-80 upset win over the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, forward Keve Aluma scored a team-high 20 points in 30 minutes spent on the court. Virginia Tech shot 31-for-54 (57.4%) from the field and 7-for-19 (36.8%) from 3-point range. Now, the team is 7-6 away, 11-4 at home, 3-2 at a neutral site and 2-3 ATS at a neutral site. Free NCAA picks are below.

𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓. 🆚 Virginia Tech

🕤 9:30 PM ET

📍 Brooklyn, NY

— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 11, 2022

Moreover, on Wednesday, in the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heel’s win versus the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers, forward Brady Manek accumulated 21 points and 7.0 rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Also, North Carolina ended its regular season 24-8 (15-5 ACC). The Tar Heels have the second-best record in the ACC.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hokies have a 53.1% probability of winning.

Anyways, in the past four head-to-head matchups, the Tar Heels are a perfect 4-0 versus the Hokies. Virginia Tech has not beaten North Carolina since Jan. 22, 2020, when the Hokies won 79-77 at home.

Although the odds are against Virginia Tech, the team managed to upset the Fighting Irish. The Tar heels are 15-2 at home, 8-3 away, 1-3 at a neutral site and 1-3 ATS at a neutral site. Virginia Tech vs North Carolina picks are below.

Hokies vs Tar Heels NCAA Betting Trends | Free NCAA Picks

Virginia Tech is 11-2 SU in its last 13 contests.

The Hokies are 0-6 ATS in their previous six matchups versus the Tar Heels.

Plus, the total has gone under in seven of the Hokies’ past 10 games played.

Not to mention, the Tar Heels are 5-1 ATS in their previous six contests.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 SU in their last six games played.

And, the total has gone over in nine of the Tar Heel’s past 12 contests.

Projected Virginia Tech Hokies Starting Lineup

G Storm Murphy | G Nahiem Alleyne | G Hunter Cattoor | F Keve Aluma | F Justyn Mutts

Projected North Carolina Tar Heels Starting Lineup

G RJ Davis | G Caleb Love | G Leaky Black | F Brady Manek | F Armando Bacot

Hokies vs Tar Heels Prediction | Free NCAA Picks

Upon further review of these teams’ betting statistics, Virginia Tech is 18-8 as a favorite, 2-4 as an underdog and 5-8 ATS away, while North Carolina is 21-3 as a favorite, 3-5 as an underdog and 9-8 ATS at home. The Hokies are 11-3 ATS in their previous 14 games played on a Friday. And, the Tar Heels are 1-6-1 ATS in their past eight contests played on a Friday.

For one final point, the total has gone over in four of Virginia Tech’s last five games when playing as the underdog. They defeated Notre Dame, so there’s that, but North Carolina is still a difficult team to beat. Pick the Tar Heels to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 139.5. For March Madness, read our handicap betting guide. More NCAA picks are on the main page.

