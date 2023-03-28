After the final two matchups in the Elite 8 played out yesterday, we have our Final Four set in the Women’s NCAA tournament. The #1 South Carolina Gamecocks and the #2 Iowa Hawkeyes will play Friday at 9:00 pm EST while #1 Virginia Tech will be facing the # LSU Tigers at 7:00 pm. This is the first final-four appearance for the Hokies in program history after they took down Ohio State 84-74 last night. They were led by National Player of the Year candidate Elizabeth Kitley who had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Hokies won their 15th game in a row en route to winning the Seattle 3 Regional Final and securing a spot in the Final Four of the Women’s 2023 NCAA tournament. Elizabeth Kitley was the 4th ACC player since 2000 to have 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks in an NCAA tournament game. She’s been a catalyst for Tech all season long.

Virginia Tech has advanced to its first Final Four appearance in program history. Elizabeth Kitley led the way, becoming the 4th ACC player with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in an NCAA Tournament game since 2000. pic.twitter.com/KAGBnS4uXK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 28, 2023

Kenny Brooks helped lead the Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s basketball program to their first-ever Final Four appearance

Brooks arrived at a Hokies basketball program back in 2016 to a team that had not made the NCAA tournament in the last decade. Fast forward to 2023 and he’s led Virginia Tech to three-straight tournament berths and the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

Three of Tech’s five starters have been with the team for the last three seasons and that includes National Player of the Year candidate, Liz Kitley. She recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks on a team-high 40 minutes played. Her counterpart Georgia Amoore has 24 points, 4 assists, and 4 three-pointers made in the Hokies’ 84-74 win.

What a moment for Kenny Brooks. @HokiesWBB in the Final Four first time in school history. @marchmadnesswbb #family pic.twitter.com/E4N0CHDjhG — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 28, 2023

After the game, Kenny Brooks had this to say on what making the Final Four means to him as a coach.

“We’re not just going to the Final Four. We’re in the Final Four. That’s something that means the world to me,” – Kenny Brooks

The Hokies will be traveling to Dallas for their final four appearance vs the LSU Tigers. That game will tip off this Friday at 7:00 pm EST.