Warriors’ Gary Payton II could miss more time with hamstring strain

Golden State Warriors forward Gary Payton II is expected to miss more time after suffering a left hamstring strain during the third quarter of Golden State’s 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Payton, 31, tried to navigate past a screen set by Magic forward Paolo Banchero, but he then took an awkward tumble. After struggling to stand up, he was spotted grabbing at his left thigh.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that he didn’t know the severity of the injury and wasn’t sure how much time Payton could potentially miss.

“I feel bad for him, more than anything. I feel bad for us, too, but mainly for him,” Kerr said. “He makes such a big impact for us. So, fingers crossed that he’s not out for too long.”

It was Payton’s second game back after missing the last 13 because of a right calf strain.

Golden State Warriors are 8-9 this season without Gary Payton II; Draymond Green to return soon?

“He’s such a big part of our team,” Chris Paul said. “People may not realize it, but his energy is consistent every day — every practice, every game. Him coming back has been huge for us. So I hope whatever it is isn’t going to take a long time. I think for him, it’s going to be about getting as healthy as possible.”

Through 16 games off the bench this season, Payton is averaging 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 16.3 minutes per game while shooting 45.6% from the floor, 28.1% from 3-point range, and 66.7% at the foul line.

In Golden State’s 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets on Oct. 29, the eight-year veteran recorded a season-high 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block in 19 minutes as a reserve.

The Warriors are 8-9 without Payton this season.

However, the Dubs are also without Draymond Green.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the earliest Green can return from his indefinite suspension is Wednesday, Jan. 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although Golden State is 9-2 in its last 11 home games, the Western Conference contender is also 3-7 in its past 10 matchups with Northwest Division opponents.

The Warriors host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.