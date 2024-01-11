Warriors, Raptors Are Negotiating A Pascal Siakam Trade?

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be in ongoing trade talks with the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam. But is it true? Well, Siakam’s name was brought up by Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. in the Bay Area in recent weeks.

“I’ve heard [Siakam’s name] on a more substantial level and saw Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Masai Ujiri in the tunnel pregame on Sunday night having a drawn-out conversation. So there’s something potentially there,” wrote The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I’d wager the Warriors view that proposal — [Jonathan] Kuminga, two firsts, and a valuable expiring salary — as too steep. [Chris] Paul’s contract is useful for them because they’re trying to duck the second apron this summer and Siakam, if acquired, would presumably be ticketed as an expensive part of their future.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors hold 11th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors, Raptors have discussed a Pascal Siakam trade, per @anthonyVslater "These teams have discussed Siakam in recent weeks. I've heard that on a more substantial level. So there's something potentially there."



The Warriors are currently $43 million over the tax line with a projected tax bill of $195 million. Golden State could re-work a deal or two to save $20 million of salary. It would reduce the club’s tax bill by over $115 million.

Siakam, 29, is in the final season of the four-year, $136.9 million contract he signed with Toronto in October 2019. The New Mexico State product is eligible to sign a four-year, $202.3 million extension.

Furthermore, Pascal Siakam will be eligible for a five-year supermax deal worth around $304 million if he receives an All-NBA selection this year. His addition would bolster the Golden State Warriors’ frontcourt.

It should be noted that Siakam will not be signing an extension with Toronto, as he wants to explore free agency. However, he reportedly would be open to staying where he is dealt. That last part was left out of a few reports.

Would the Warriors consider trading Draymond Green for Siakam? Green, 33, inked a four-year, $100 million deal with Golden State last July. His current contract includes a 15% trade bonus. The Dubs have to be thinking about it.

The Golden State Warriors are a team to watch for Pascal Siakam, per @ChrisBHaynes "There's a wild horse team out there that I've been told to look out for by rival executives…The Golden State Warriors… I do think ultimately, this will be the trade deadline where Pascal is…"

Last week, the Sacramento Kings reportedly offered Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and a future first-round draft pick in a potential trade package to Toronto for Siakam.

Since Siakam appears open to re-signing with his next team, the two-time All-Star forward could end up somewhere in California soon — whether that may be San Francisco or Sacramento. The California-based teams are in the mix.

On Dec. 30, the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

A Warriors-Raptors trade makes sense.