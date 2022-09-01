The Golden State Warriors have signed Jerome Robinson to a training camp deal, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. This rare NBA news story by Schefter was reported before Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania.

Robinson was selected 13th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played three seasons with Boston College. On February 6, 2018, he scored a career-high 46 points versus Notre Dame.

Through 113 career games in the NBA, the 6’4″ guard has averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Also, he’s averaged 36.3% shooting from the floor and 31% from 3-point range.

In his rookie 2018-19 season with the Clippers, Robinson averaged 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 33 games off the bench. During the 2019-20 season, in 42 appearances, the guard averaged 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Of course, in the Clippers’ 150-101 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks on November 16, 2019, the guard scored a career-high 21 points in 33 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting from the field and 5-for-7 (71.4%) from downtown.

During the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Robinson averaged 3.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Nonetheless, the Clippers lost in six games against the Warriors.

Warriors sign guard Jerome Robinson to training camp deal

Then, as part of a three-team trade on February 6, 2020, the Clippers traded Robinson to the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks traded Marcus Morris to the Clippers and the Wizards traded Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers.

In 21 games played with the Wizards to finish the 2019-20 season, Robinson averaged career-highs 24 minutes, 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Though, the same size was miniscule.

After almost the first quarter of the 2020-21 season, the Wizards waived Robinson on April 8, 2021. In 17 appearances, the guard averaged 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

While with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Golden State’s NBA G League affiliate, the guard averaged 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the 2021-22 season. Robinson also shot 56.5% from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc.

On March 19, 2022, in Santa Cruz’s 131-108 loss against the Agua Caliente Clippers, the guard scored a career-high 36 points in 37 minutes played. He sank 13 shots from the field on 27 attempts. It was the best performance of his G League career.

During this offseason, the Golden State Warriors have also signed Mac McClung, Pat Spencer and Trevion Williams to training camp deals. Spencer is the oldest of the four, at 26. Last season, Williams won Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year with Purdue.

So, Jerome Robinson will have competition. He needs to strive for consistency. At 25 years old, he’ll have to bring his A-game to beat out a younger guard like McClung. The talent is there. Now, it must be utilized to his fullest advantage.

