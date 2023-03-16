The Golden State Warriors lost a tough game on the road last night 134-126 to the LA Clippers. Golden State is barely clinging to the sixth seed and it would benefit them greatly to make the playoffs without the play-in tournament. They got some bad news yesterday when it was announced that veteran SF Andre Iguodala is going to have surgery on his broken left wrist. The chances of him coming back at any point this season are extremely slim.

It has been a challenging season, to say the least for Iguodala this season. He missed the first 39 games in a row, played three games straight, and then missed another 21 games in a row. The 39-year-old four-time NBA champ has certainly seen better days and this is far and away the least games he’s played in his 19-year career.

With a 36-34 record at sixth in the West, California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+1000) to win the Finals this season.

Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery next week for a fractured left wrist. Andre suffered the injury during Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. An update on his status will be provided following the surgery. pic.twitter.com/iSYprqh0bJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 15, 2023

The one-time all-star fractured his left wrist in Golden State’s game on Monday vs the Suns. Head coach Steve Kerr said there is no timetable yet on when he may return to the team and he said that it’s a “huge loss” for the Warriors who are in the home stretch of the regular season.

There are just 12 regular season games left for Golden State. Iguodala has played in just eight games this season which will be a new career low for him. His previous low was in ’19-20 when he only appeared in 21 games. The vet won’t even hit double-digits if he doesn’t play another game this season.

Golden State’s depth is dwindling this season and they don’t have a lot of room for error. If the playoffs started today they would just barely make it without having to be in the play-in tournament. The Warriors are in sixth, but the 10th-place Lakers are within two games of Golden State in the standings. After winning the Finals last season the Warriors’ playoff hopes this season is in question.