Watch New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback teammate Sauce Gardner react to being shown on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden, in the New York Knicks’ 111-105 Game 2 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Before arriving at the Knicks game, Rodgers had dinner with Gardner at Carbone, according to the quarterback’s Instagram. At the floor of MSG, they sat next to “Entourage” star Jerry Ferrara and former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Knicks have seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference. Watch the video below.

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner in the house at MSG for Game 2! pic.twitter.com/8bEfUSh2mS — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 3, 2023

After the game, Rodgers posted this message to Instagram: “Another great day and night in the city with my boy @saucegardner big thanks to the folks at Carbone, and @thegarden and @nyknicks for the hospitality and the big win! Great seeing @jerryferrara and talking shop as well. #nbaplayoffs.”

Watch New York Jets players Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner react to being shown on MSG jumbotron at Knicks game “One of the best days/nights I had in a while man. I appreciate you my guy,” Gardner added in the comment section. Gardner was selected fourth overall by the Jets out of the University of Cincinnati in the 2022 NFL Draft. Last Monday, the Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2023 fifth-rounder to the Jets for a 2023 first-round round pick, a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder, and a conditional 2024 pick (second round; first round if Rodgers plays 65% of snaps in 2023). Furthermore, in the Knicks’ Game 2 win over Miami, Jalen Brunson led New York in scoring with 30 points. Julius Randle ended his outing with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in 38 minutes of action. The Knicks outscored the Heat 35-28 in the fourth quarter. Watch Brunson hug Anthony after the win. Once a Knick, always a Knick. pic.twitter.com/XFHjiGRlND — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 3, 2023 “I thought Julius gutted it out, played tough. I thought Jalen was fantastic,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “RJ big, big start to the game for us, so we had a number of guys step up to get it done.” Without Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), the Heat are not the same team offensively. That should go without saying. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 67.9% chance of winning Game 3 this Saturday. However, sportsbooks show Miami as a three-point favorite. To find out how to watch or stream Game 3 for free, go to the main page.

