The Boston Celtics are at a crossroads. With Coach Joe Mazzulla grappling with a difficult season, marred by rumors of losing the locker room, speculation about potential replacements has started to swirl. Let’s dive into five prime candidates who could replace Joe Mazzulla as the next head coach of the Boston Celtics.

As the whispering winds of change start to blow through the TD Garden, the Celtics may be seeking new leadership. In the wake of recent playoff losses and reports of discord in the locker room, the search for a successor to Joe Mazzulla could well be on the horizon.

With the spotlight turned towards potential successors, several NBA coaching heavyweights stand out in the fray. These talented individuals bring a plethora of experience, innovation, and leadership to the table. Let’s delve into these candidates to see who could possibly be steering the Celtics’ ship in the future.

Nick Nurse

One candidate rising to the top of the list is Nick Nurse. Born in Iowa, Nurse’s basketball journey has taken him from playing college hoops at Northern Iowa to coaching stints in England, Belgium, and the Netherlands. With championship titles to his credit at various levels, Nurse, the former Toronto Raptors coach, knows how to lead a team to victory.

His track record of leading the Raptors to their first NBA championship in 2019, coupled with his NBA Coach of the Year honor in 2020, speaks volumes. Nurse, now heading Canada’s men’s national team, could be the innovative mind Boston needs. However, Boston would need to move swiftly; Nurse is currently favored for the coaching roles at the Bucks and Suns.

Doc Rivers

Next up, we have a familiar face in Doc Rivers. During his past tenure at the Celtics, Rivers went on seven playoff runs, won six Atlantic Division crowns, made two finals appearances and won the 2008 NBA championship.

Rivers was just released by the Philadelphia 76ers, and his coaching prowess, well-loved in Boston, extends to guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to two Western Conference Finals during his tenure.

Known for maximizing his players’ potential, Rivers could bring Boston a return to its championship roots.

Becky Hammon

Then there’s Becky Hammon, a trailblazer in her own right. As the current coach of the Las Vegas Aces, Hammon has gained experience across the WNBA and NBA. She has the distinction of being the first woman to serve as an NBA regular season assistant coach.

Hammon’s time with the San Antonio Spurs, under the guidance of the legendary Gregg Popovich, provided her with an excellent foundation. Brad Stevens, the President of Operations for the Celtics, will be in charge of hiring the next coach, and he is known to be a huge fan of Popovich.

With a knack for player development and a reputation as a great communicator, Hammon could inject a fresh perspective into the Celtics’ ranks.

Frank Vogel

Additionally, there’s Frank Vogel. Known for his defensive-minded approach and emphasis on player development, Vogel could be a good fit for the Celtics.

Vogel, who led the Lakers to a 2020 NBA Championship, is admired by his players, including LeBron James. James has even gone so far as to say that Vogel is the best coach he’s ever played under.

His Coach of the Year accolade in 2013 showcases his talent, suggesting Vogel could bring about a change in the Celtics’ fortunes.

Monty Williams

Lastly, we have Monty Williams. Despite being ousted from the Suns following two disappointing playoff seasons, Williams’ ability to build a winning culture is undeniable.

He turned the Suns into a powerhouse, narrowly missing an NBA title. With a team ready to win now, Williams could get this Celtics team into gear and bring a championship back to Boston.

