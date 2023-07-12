Wizards sign forward Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract

The Washington Wizards have signed forward Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract, per sources. Omoruyi, 26, joins fellow two-way guard Quenton Jackson on Washington’s roster.

NBA players signed to two-way contracts are designated to the team’s G-League affiliate. Two-way salaries do not count against a team’s total cap or tax allocations. Two-way deals can be converted into standard contracts.

The Wizards and Eugene Omoruyi have agreed on a two-way contract, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. A gritty 6-foot-7 forward who plays with a high motor, Omoruyi has appeared in a total of 44 regular-season NBA games the last two years for Dallas, Oklahoma City and Detroit. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) July 12, 2023

Omoruyi went undrafted out of the University of Oregon in 2021. With the Dallas Mavericks in his rookie 2021-22 season, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 1.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 4.5 minutes in four games off the bench.

Dallas waived the forward in December 2021. He then signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder last July. In the 2022-23 season, Omoruyi averaged 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 11.8 points per game in 23 appearances before OKC waived him in February.

In OKC’s 132-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 11, the second-year wing scored a career-high 22 points in 27 minutes off the bench. Along with logging three boards, one assist, and one steal, he finished 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the field and drained five 3-pointers.

Additionally, Omoruyi made four starts in 17 games with the Detroit Pistons this past season after signing a pair of 10-day contracts. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 21.9 minutes per game. Plus, the forward shot 42.5% from the floor and 72.3% at the foul line.



Omoruyi signed a two-year, $2.2 million Rest-of-Season contract with Detroit in March. The Pistons then exercised his $1.93 million club option for the 2023-24 season. However, the team decided to waive him on July 1.

Now, the Oregon product is expected to spend time with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G-League affiliate. In eight appearances with the Oklahoma City Blue in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.3% from the field.

