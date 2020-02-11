NBA
Georges Niang Enjoying First Taste Of Regular Minutes
David Yapkowitz speaks with Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang about working his way into the rotation and the path he took to get to the NBA.
Looking to bolster their standing in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz revamped their bench a little bit back in December. They added Jordan Clarkson in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and released Jeff Green who, to that point, hadn’t had quite the impact they’d imagined when the team signed him in the offseason.
Green’s release opened up playing time for other players on the roster, most notably Georges Niang, who has seen an increase in his minutes since then. During the first few months of the season, Niang was averaging around 11.7 minutes per game and had a couple of DNP’s under his belt.
Since Christmas Eve though, when the Jazz cut Green, Niang has emerged as a mainstay in the rotation. He’s seen his playing time increase to around 16-17 minutes per game and his on-court production has gone up. For role players looking to carve out a niche in the league, opportunity is everything for them and Niang knows that well.
This is his fourth year in the NBA, but his first season actually playing a meaningful role in a team’s rotation. He was originally drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 50th pick in the 2016 draft, but he only suited up in 23 games and spent most of his team with their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Despite having a solid summer league and good G League showing, the Pacers decided to part ways with him and cut him at the end of his rookie season. Indiana was a veteran group looking to make noise in the playoffs, a difficult situation for a rookie to land in.
“It was a tough situation, going to a veteran team and trying to earn minutes. That isn’t easy. They had different plans for me when the season ended, but it worked out good for both groups. I don’t have any bad blood towards them,” Niang told Basketball Insiders. “Obviously, sometimes you wish things would’ve been a little more patient, but what are you going to do? It’s worked out good for both sides. You can’t dwell on things that have happened in the past.”
Niang ended up signing with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2017, but they cut him in the preseason, and he ultimately joined the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League affiliate. He spent a few months in Santa Cruz before the Jazz came calling. Utah had an open two-way roster spot after releasing Naz Mitrou-Long, and they signed Niang to fill that vacancy.
He spent most of the second half of the 2017-18 season with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He only saw playing time in nine games with the Jazz that season and continued to work on his game in the G League. In 15 games with Salt Lake that year, he put up 22 points per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 52.7 percent from the three-point line.
The Jazz ended up converting his two-way to a standard NBA contract in the 2018 offseason. This time around, he spent most of his time with the Jazz and only appeared in three games with Salt Lake City. While he did see minutes in 59 games last season, he wasn’t quite able to crack the Jazz rotation. With things a little different now, Niang gives plenty of credit to the G League for helping him develop.
“One hundred percent it helped me. When you get to go out there and play against live talent, behind NBA lines with NBA rules and work on your craft, it’s good. I would say that my time with the Salt Lake City Stars was pivotal to my development,” Niang told Basketball Insiders. “I’m thankful for that. It taught me a lot, gave me minutes to develop, get into a routine and learn how to be a professional. I feel I owe a lot to the G League because that’s why I am where I am today.”
Green’s release opened up a spot in Utah’s lineup for a versatile forward who can space the floor and knock down open shots. Niang was given a crack at it, and he hasn’t looked back. Although he’s had a little bit of a shooting slump recently, he was excelling as a stretch four. In the 13 games after Green’s departure, he was putting up 8.1 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from three-point range.
On the season he’s averaging a modest 5.8 points per game, but he’s a threat to score on any given night. He’s taking almost five shots a game, a career-high, while converting on 42 percent of his three-point attempts, also a career-high. He’s helped make the Jazz bench that much more dangerous. He’s given them the production from the four-spot that they weren’t getting before.
“It’s been great. I can get out there and defend multiple positions and make shots from behind the arc. That’s my role,” Niang told Basketball Insiders. “I get in there and bring us some energy off the bench, space the floor and create for others, and it’s been great. I’ve loved every second of it, I’m really enjoying it, getting regular minutes.”
Currently, the Jazz sit at 34-18 and fourth in the West. They’re a mere one-and-a-half games ahead of the Houston Rockets and two-and-a-half games ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks. The play of their bench, including Niang, could play a pivotal role in where they ultimately end up.
Niang has been enjoying his increased role in the past few months. He’s determined to keep his spot and continue to help Utah make a strong postseason push.
“I’m going to continue being able to make plays for others, shoot the ball well behind the arc and defend well at multiple positions,” Niang told Basketball Insiders. “I want to continue to grow and become a better player and expand my role. Right now, I love my role and what I’m doing with it. Whatever I can do to help this team win, I’m going to go out and do that every night.”
NBA
NBA Daily: Sixth Man of the Year Watch — 2/10/20
Just like everything else in the NBA, the trade deadline impacted the race for Sixth Man of the Year, even though none of the leading candidates were traded. Douglas Farmer writes
Bench players may not inspire the biggest headlines during the chaos of the trade deadline, but they are part of just as many rumors, if not more, as the NBA’s superstars. This year, though, the best bench players were only a part of rumors, as the few names on this list all season that could have been moved instead stayed put. Nonetheless, one of this past week’s trades could very much impact the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Buddy Hield — Sacramento Kings
The hot-shooting guard cannot actually win this honor since he has already started 44 games this season, but his recent stretch coming off the Kings’ bench deserves recognition, nonetheless. Since Sacramento head coach Luke Walton sent Hield to the bench — a public airing of in-house drama that has little other effect given Hield still closes most games — the four-year veteran has averaged 23.1 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Hield’s playing time has fallen off in this stretch, logical when coming off the bench, averaging 28:24 in the eight games, but he has certainly made it count. Most notably, Hield poured in 42 points in an overtime victory at Minnesota the night after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Hield channeled Kobe’s closing mentality with 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Kings back from a 22-point deficit, not missing a shot in those 12 minutes.
The only other player to score 20 or more points in a fourth quarter without missing a shot? Kobe.
Derrick Rose — Detroit Pistons
The Pistons made a trade; it just didn’t include Rose. Losing Andre Drummond for little in return should set up Rose to only improve on his 18.5 points per game, as someone has to put up shots for Detroit, and Rose has never been shy about tackling that duty. The 31-year-old has already been shooting 15.1 times per game, a personal high tracing back to his last season as a starter in 2016-17 with the New York Knicks.
There is plenty of reason to expect Rose’s volume to increase further. He has averaged 17.1 shots per game since the calendar flipped to 2020. To his credit, he has shot 51.1 percent from the field in those 16 games, perhaps not the most efficient scoring but proficient enough for a team desperate for offensive production.
There is also plenty of reason to doubt such continued use, as Rose has missed the Pistons’ last four games with a hip injury. If Detroit has an intention to tank toward better lottery odds, limiting Rose’s minutes may be a part of it, though trading him would have been a clearer indicator of such uncompetitive wants.
Dennis Schröder — Oklahoma City Thunder
Quite simply, Schröder played too well for the Thunder to trade him. In the last nine games, Schröder has averaged 24.1 points per game along with 5.6 assists. Such a run is not unprecedented for someone who averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists across 2017-18, but Schröder has never been an exemplary marksman. That is, until this outburst, when he has made 51.1 percent of his shots from deep (24-of-47), taking 5.2 threes per game.
It is no coincidence Oklahoma City has gone 8-1 and charged into the sixth seed out West. With Schröder playing this well, the Thunder would have jeopardized a playoff run by trading him.
Lou Williams — Los Angeles Clippers
With Darren Collison opting not to come out of retirement, not even to join the Los Angeles Lakers as most expected, the biggest threat to Williams’ role should pass. At that point, he can focus on rebounding from a recent cold spell, shooting a paltry 35.1 percent from the field in the last 11 games. This is not the first rough period of Williams’ season: He started it by shooting 40.9 percent across the Clippers’ first 10 games.
Given Williams has dealt with multiple poor-shooting bouts this year, his 41.0 field-goal percentage makes sense and would mark a four-year low for him. It also shows how well he has played when not struggling.
Montrezl Harrell — Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers trading for Marcus Morris from the New York Knicks may halt Harrell’s seemingly-inevitable march to some deserved hardware. Los Angeles has reason to worry about facing bigger opponents; for all his rim-running, post-up qualities, Harrell still stands only 6-foot-7, and he is not known for his defensive intensity.
Morris, meanwhile, is an aggressive 6-foot-8 forward not afraid to play physically against anyone, including the likes of Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokić and Steven Adams, all of whom should be awaiting the Clippers in the playoffs.
Harrell may have already done enough in 53 games to lock up the Sixth Man of the Year. Averaging 18.9 points and 6.9 rebounds on 57.4 percent shooting warrants such praise, especially for one of the NBA’s best teams, but the arrival of Morris could diminish Harrell’s work in the postseason.
NBA
NBA Daily: Something Special Brewing in Atlanta
Despite having the third-worst record in the league, the Atlanta Hawks were extremely active before the trade deadline. Chad Smith explores the moves Atlanta made, and what they could potentially become over the next few years.
The trade deadline is always a fascinating day in the NBA. While many fans anxiously await and salivate over any type of movement, players and coaches are on pins and needles. At a moment’s notice, any of them could find themselves residing in a different state surrounded by new teammates. For fans of the Atlanta Hawks, the deadline may seem like a blur.
The Hawks were a part of the massive 12-player deal that was agreed upon on Wednesday. Four teams were involved, two of them considered to be championship contenders. While Denver and Houston have aspirations of winning a title, it was the Hawks who made the biggest move in that deal by acquiring center Clint Capela.
It is no secret that Atlanta loves the pick-and-roll. Having an offensive wizard like Trae Young is a big reason for that as he has unlimited range and incredible vision. Better, Capela is one of the best divers in the league and should thrive alongside the All-Star point guard. In previous years, Houston featured him in screens with James Harden but they shied away from that this season. Capela sets excellent, wide screens and moves to the basket with great speed and leaping abilities.
As the prototypical roll man, Capela will be able to come out of his shell on offense. His defense will also fill a large void this young team has had, currently sitting 28th in defensive rating. Interior defense and rebounding have been major issues for Atlanta, who will love the shot-blocking presence that he provides. Being able to rebound and start a fast break will greatly benefit this young team that thrives in transition (third in pace).
The key to all of this will be Capela’s fit alongside John Collins. The two big men will be sharing the floor a lot, so finding the right balance between them is paramount. If Collins is able to continue stretching the floor vertically, it’ll open up things nicely for both of them. There were concerns in Indiana before the season as to how they would pair Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, but it has worked out well for them. Should Atlanta take the same approach, they could be building towards something special.
Now in his third season, Collins is putting up career numbers across the board. His 1.7 blocks per game this season are just below Capela’s (1.8) as both players rank inside the top ten in the league. Collins is shooting 36 percent from downtown while putting up nearly four attempts per game. Without the pressure of anchoring the interior defense, Collins should also be able to play more of a help defender role, jumping passing lanes and helping from the weak side of the floor.
Atlanta didn’t even have to give up much to land Capela in the deal. Their biggest asset they may have compromised was their cap space, as the center will earn around $17 million per year over the next three seasons. When you consider the weak free-agent class and the possible targets — Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell, Hassan Whiteside — the Hawks clearly made the best move possible. Acquiring Capela was great, but the Hawks were far from done making moves.
Dewayne Dedmon is making his way back to Atlanta after the Hawks struck a trade with the Sacramento Kings, shipping out Jabari Parker and Alex Len, whom they no longer needed. In addition to getting Dedmon back, they received two second-round picks. His contract is tough to swallow, but he is a solid backup center that is obviously well thought of in the locker room and within the organization. The Hawks sent a second-round pick to Portland in exchange for forward Skal Labissiere, a scratch-off ticket in 2020.
Dedmon spent two seasons in Atlanta in which he was a reliable contributor, averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. His consistent production and ability to stretch the floor (37.2 percent three-point shooting) will make him a sensational fit next to whichever big man is on the court.
The core players in Atlanta are all 25 years old or younger. Collins, Capela, Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando have the Hawks looking like a team on the rise. Their rookies are promising and are learning valuable lessons from experienced professionals like Vince Carter and Jeff Teague.
With so much youth and potential, the Hawks don’t necessarily need an abundance of draft picks, especially second-round selections. The Brooklyn pick they dealt wasn’t as enticing as it once was, and they still own their own pick this summer. The only downside is this upcoming draft class isn’t very strong, but Atlanta already has enough young talent to mold.
Travis Schlenk and his team made multiple moves hours before the trade deadline. The results were two-fold, obviously improving the team by adding even more young talent was the main objective. By doing this, it also provides assurance to their franchise point guard that they are committed to surrounding him with all of the right pieces.
These moves won’t put Atlanta at the top of the Eastern Conference next season, but they are essential building blocks to transform this squad into a contender over the coming years.
NBA
Can The Warriors Really Reinvent Andrew Wiggins?
Trading D’Angelo Russell was more about draft picks for the Warriors than anything else. But now that Andrew Wiggins is playing in the Bay, Golden State is forced into believing it can reinvent his game.
The D’Angelo Russell trade was less about Andrew Wiggins for the Golden State Warriors than it was the gem of a first-round pick they received from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Golden State will enter next season with championship aspirations and a potential top-10 selection in either of the next two drafts may be the chip it needs to add another impact player before the 2021 trade deadline. Packaged with the young prospect they pluck from the lottery this summer, the Warriors’ extra pick from the Timberwolves could ultimately prove the difference between them falling in the first round of next year’s playoffs and playing into June.
Hanging on to both of those assets for the foreseeable future would certainly be beneficial for an aging team with limited financial flexibility, too. Ducking below the luxury tax to avoid being subject to the repeater next season also loomed large for Golden State.
Plus, it’s just hard to imagine Bob Myers doing better than a high-value first-rounder for a player whose influence on winning remains a question mark. The Warriors, as reported by The Athletic, quickly soured on Russell’s off-court persona once this season tipped off. No one ever pretended like he’d be a seamless fit next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the perimeter, either. Russell, as has been obvious since Golden State so hastily acquired him in July, was brought in to be dealt.
What’s less obvious is whether the Warriors could have used his massive salary slot, first occupied by Kevin Durant, on a player superior to Wiggins. Myers and company clearly didn’t think so, at least if they hoped to accrue additional and meaningful draft assets while moving Russell. It’s not hard to see why on the surface.
The league has never prioritized wings to the extent it does right now and Golden State’s biggest hole before the deadline was indeed on the perimeter next to Curry and Thompson. Wiggins is 6-foot-8 with long arms, a surprisingly stout post defender when he puts his mind to it. He sometimes looks like one of the game’s fastest players in the open floor, a natural speed that more often manifests in the half-court as a cutter. He no longer rocks the rim with highlight-reel dunks, but still flashes his elite quick-twitch athleticism night in and night out.
Wiggins’ physical tools aren’t in question. But it’s safe to say that his size and athletic profile alone didn’t provide Golden State the confidence it needed to bring in a player whose mammoth contract and fleeting impact makes him among the league’s most overpaid players. What’s worth wondering is how Wiggins’ eye-popping early-season performance factored into the Warriors’ willingness to trade for him.
Of course, Wiggins’ play has tailed off significantly since an illness derailed by far the most promising stretch of his career. A shift in role played a major part in that development. Wiggins began the season by operating as the Timberwolves’ primary playmaker, playing so well that Jeff Teague requested to come off the bench in late November, freeing the former to serve as his team’s undisputed lead ball handler.
But head coach Ryan Saunders veered from that radical shift once Minnesota’s hot start cooled, inserting Shabazz Napier as a starter. The Timberwolves have been the worst team ever since — with Wiggins reverting back to the inconsistent, inefficient and listless player he was for the majority of his time in Minneapolis.
Those most familiar with Wiggins’ game know he’s at his best when pressed into proving he’s capable of reaching that level. It’s why he finally seemed to be shedding the “bust” label before Saunders moved him off the ball in November; why he routinely gets up for marquee games that pit him against All-Star wings; and why the two worst seasons of his career began with Jimmy Butler earmarked as Minnesota’s alpha dog. Every year, month, week, or even individual game that Wiggins has been tasked with playing a supporting role, he’s consistently disappointed, lacking the competitive fire and natural feel most non-stars rely on to thrive.
Don’t tell that to the Warriors.
After the trade, Steve Kerr expressed confidence that Wiggins would flourish with his new team because Golden State isn’t “asking him to be a star.” Zach LaVine, who the Timberwolves chose to include in the Butler trade instead of Wiggins, tweeted that his friend is a “great fit” with the Warriors and “about to thrive.” Tyus Jones, with the Timberwolves before joining the Memphis Grizzlies last summer, echoed LaVine’s comments, going so far as to say Wiggins is “gonna be scary” in San Francisco.
His new coach and former teammates undoubtedly know Wiggins’ game and personality better than most. Wiggins has always possessed the rough outlines of a title-worthy role player, while Kerr is already stressing that he must sprint the floor in transition and play with speed – the key to maximizing his utility in Golden State’s go-go, motion-heavy offensive attack. Perhaps Draymond Green connects with the notoriously mild-mannered Wiggins in a way Butler never could, coaxing his dormant defensive potential to the floor on a game-by-game basis.
But counting on Wiggins, over halfway through his sixth season in the NBA, to successfully re-invent his game is setting yourself up for disappointment. The Warriors surely understand as much. Given the need to jettison Russell and the draft capital it received from Minnesota, though, that’s a reality with which Golden State is now forced to feel comfortable.