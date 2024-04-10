NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton submitted a declaration in federal court last month, launching a lawsuit with other plaintiffs against the Washington State Office of the Attorney General over vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic policies that restricted doctors from speaking out against “the mainstream Covid narrative.”

Stockton, 62, said in a separate declaration filed Tuesday that he noticed a “pattern” after he contracted the flu decades ago despite getting the flu vaccine. The Utah Jazz legend said one of his children was harmed by vaccines. He also added that a chiropractor told him to consider “not vaccinating my children.”

Stockton’s lawsuit targets Washington state officials, who were allegedly told to track COVID-19 misinformation from doctors. The lawsuit claims that a number of doctors’ free-speech rights were violated because they spoke “against the mainstream Covid narrative.”

Dr. Peter McCullough & John Stockton on Myocarditis Prevalence and School Mandates “I have dozens of patients like this in my practice…DOZENS. I saw one or two per decade, now I have dozens after the COVID-19 vaccines.”@Michele_Tafoya @P_McCulloughMD pic.twitter.com/rTuNxgMb8m — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 2, 2023



The retired NBA star and other plaintiffs also filed a motion Tuesday that seeks a preliminary injunction to stop the defendants from investigating or sanctioning physicians for “speaking out in any public forum against the government endorsed Covid narrative.”

“This isn’t a virus cheating us of this opportunity,” Stockton said in a sports documentary in 2021. “It’s the guys making decisions saying, ‘No, no we’re too scared. We’re going to shut everything down. Sit in your house and be careful.’

“My kids and grandkids hearing these things and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that it isn’t, it’s very frustrating.”

NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton wonders how many great athletes the world missed out on because of COVID-19

Stockton also questioned whether the sports world missed out on the next great athlete because of pandemic shutdowns. A number of professional athletes refused the COVID-19 vaccines, including Kyrie Irving, Aaron Rodgers, Novak Djokovic, and Bryson DeChambeau.

“One of the things that sticks in my head is losing someone like Steph Curry to basketball would be a crime,” Stockton said. “I just think what a disappointment to this world it would be if that guy didn’t become who he is. So I wonder who we are missing out on right now.”

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke claimed more lives in 2021 in the United States than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined.

BREAKING: NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton is suing Washington State government officials, accusing them of restricting free speech for doctors who spoke out against the “mainstream COVID narrative.” — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) March 18, 2024



From 2005 to 2014, the estimated annual incidence of heart attack in the United States was 605,000 new attacks and 200,000 recurrent attacks. Average age at the first heart attack was 65.6 years for males and 72.0 years for females.

Approximately one in 50,000 to one in 80,000 young athletes die each year from sudden cardiac arrest, says Dr. Muhammad Aftab, a heart surgeon at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. It is the leading cause of exercise-related death in young competitive athletes, accounting for 75% of fatalities during sports or exercise.

Scientific data may differ from one source to another.

More younger athletes are suffering cardiac arrest, heart attacks than ever before

The COVID-19 vaccines have been known to cause myocarditis and/or blood clots. Although rare, it’s a concern that quite a few athletes have shared and still do to this very day.

Instead of mocking said athlete(s), individuals should be asking more questions rather than making assumptions.

Per a September 2022 study by Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, heart attacks in people ages 25 to 44 increased by 30% compared to the expected number over the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, adults between 45 and 64 saw a 19.6% relative increase in heart attack deaths, and those 65 and older saw a 13.7% relative increase, per Cedars Sinai.

This is because of the respiratory virus itself and/or from the vaccines. No one knows for sure because deaths or ailments from vaccinated people are being censored worldwide. This applies especially for various Western European countries.

American doctors cite the HIPAA Law, which is understandable. However, medical privacy was ignored when it came down to vaccine mandates. People lost their jobs over it. These double standards in today’s world led to distrust in the first place.

John Stockton’s claim that “hundreds of professional athletes have died from the vaccine” has been debunked. But make no mistake, there have been more heart-related issues among teens than ever before. The NBA legend is still on to something.

Why is it happening more now than it did in 2019 or 2020? Doctors, celebrities, and average joes are getting harassed or mocked for going against the mainstream narrative.

Not all conspiracy theories are false. This one is interesting. It’s a possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked.