The Dallas Mavericks made a total of 18 slam dunks in Thursday night’s 113-97 win over the Utah Jazz, tied for the second-most dunks in an NBA game since the 1997-98 season, per Elias Sports.

The Washington Wizards posted 18 dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 1, 2021. Of course, the Los Angeles Clippers finished with 20 dunks at San Antonio on Dec. 21, 2019.

As for individual records, Shaquille O’Neal made 11 dunks in a single NBA game three times — all with the Los Angeles Lakers. No other player has ever logged more than 10 dunks in a game.

The Mavs had 18 dunks in tonight’s 113-97 win vs. UTA. Per @EliasSports, the team’s 18 dunks are tied for the second-most dunks in a game since 1997-98 (20, LAC, 12/21/19; 18, WAS, 12/1/21). pic.twitter.com/nETmDcCRGj — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 22, 2024



According to Stathead, Howard has a total of 3,252 career dunks. O’Neal is second with 3,200 dunks. Howard and O’Neal are the only players in NBA history with at least 3,000 career dunks.

In Dallas’ victory, Luka Doncic had 34 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. The win moved the Mavericks into the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings.

It was Dallas’ third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Mavericks and Phoenix are both 41-29. However, the Mavs hold the tiebreaker over the Suns. The Sacramento Kings (40-29) are a half-game behind.

Dallas Mavericks have won seven of last eight games, begin a five-game road trip on Monday

Daniel Gafford also added 24 points, making it his highest-scoring game since being acquired in early February. Gafford entered the game leading the NBA shooting 70.8%.

More importantly, Gafford made a franchise-record 10 dunks, the most by an NBA player since Rudy Gobert made a career-high 10 dunks against the Houston Rockets on March 2, 2022.

“He has great hands,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said about Gafford. “His ability to finish in traffic is something we haven’t had.”

Dallas led 53-42 at halftime. Kyrie Irving scored 16 points, 11 in the second half. Maxi Kleber put up seven points in 18 minutes off the bench. The Mavs went to shoot 43-of-86 (50%) from the floor and 10-of-32 (31.3%) from deep.

“Guys are being very unselfish, and it’s really fun to watch and be a part of,” Kidd said.

10 dunks for Big Dan Dan, NBD 🤧 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/D6CrhPOjDY — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 22, 2024



Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 21 points after missing the previous seven games because of a quadriceps injury. Collin Sexton added 20 off the bench for his sixth straight game with 20 or more points.

Utah finished 38-of-83 (45.8%) shooting from the field and 4-of-30 (13.3%) from 3-point range. Markkanen shot 1-of-9 (11.1%) beyond the arc. The Jazz trailed by as many as 19 points.

“It was a really tough night shooting the ball,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “Credit to Dallas. That’s a really good team.”

The Jazz were without Jordan Clarkson, their No. 3 scorer. He missed his fifth straight game because of a groin injury. The Mavs played without Josh Green, who missed his third consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle.

The Mavericks are at Utah again on Monday night to begin a five-game road trip.