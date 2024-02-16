Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George tied the NBA record for the most 3-pointers made in a game by a rookie, matching Rodrigue Beaubois (March 27, 2010) and Yogi Ferrell (Feb. 3, 2017) in Thursday night’s 140-137 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Baylor product recorded a career-high 33 points, two rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 41 minutes as a starter. It was his second 30-point game of his NBA career. He also shot 11-of-22 (50%) from the field and 9-of-16 (56.3%) from 3-point range.

Through 50 games (19 starts) this season, George is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 24.9 minutes per game while shooting 39.1% from the floor, 34.8% beyond the arc, and 81.8% at the foul line.

The 6-foot-4 guard notched a career-high 11 assists against the Memphis Grizzlies (Nov. 10), Phoenix Suns (Nov. 19), and Dallas Mavericks (Dec. 6). He missed six straight games in December due to left foot inflammation.

Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George logged career highs of 33 points, nine 3-pointers vs. Golden State Warriors

After the Jazz selected him 16th overall in last year’s draft, George signed a four-year, $18.82 million rookie-scale contract. He’s slated to make $4 million next season, and his deal carries club options for 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Moreover, Utah lost its third consecutive home game Thursday night and fourth straight overall, despite outscoring Golden State 35-20 in the final frame. Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points, and John Collins added 18.

The Warriors outscored Utah 50-40 in the paint. The Jazz finished 43-of-93 (46.2%) shooting from the field and 22-of-49 (44.9%) from deep. Golden State scored 29 points off turnovers.

Warriors star Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season to drain seven 3-pointers and score a season-high 35 points. The five-time All-Star was a reserve for the first time since March 11, 2012.

He also put up 18 points in the third.

“For the majority of our game, the defense just wasn’t physical enough,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “Klay Thompson got away from us, especially in the second half. He made some tough ones.”

Utah hosts the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 22 after the All-Star break.