Sources: Celtics, Hornets Interested in Nikola Vucevic

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

The [Boston] Celtics and [Charlotte] Hornets are among teams interested in [Orlando] Magic two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic, sources said. Rival teams expect that any haul for Vucevic would have to be massive. The 7-foot big man is having his best NBA season, averaging 24.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from 3-point range. Vucevic has spent nine of his 10 NBA seasons in Orlando.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Basketball Insiders

Sources: Spurs ‘listening to inquiries’ on LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

The [San Antonio] Spurs are receiving calls on their veteran players who are pending free agents — LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Trey Lyles and Patty Mills — and are listening to inquiries, sources said. San Antonio is the sixth seed in the Western Conference at 18-13, blending its veterans and talented young core of Keldon Johnson, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Sources: Timberwolves Interested in John Collins, Aaron Gordon

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

Minnesota [Timberwolves] has shown interest in power forwards around the league, including Atlanta’s John Collins and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, sources said. Both players have significant asking prices in the marketplace. The Timberwolves had substantive conversations with the Magic on Gordon prior to his severe ankle sprain last month, sources said, and those talks are expected to resume as he nears his return to the floor.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Nemanja Bjelica

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

[Nemanja] Bjelica spent time out of the Kings’ rotation but has since returned. He’s averaging 8.3 points and 31 percent 3-point shooting in 18 games this season. Philadelphia, Miami, Golden State, Milwaukee and Boston are among teams that have shown interest in Bjelica, sources said.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

