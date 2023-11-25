Three Milwaukee Bucks players each recorded 30 or more points in the same NBA game for the first time in franchise history in Friday night’s 131-128 win over the Washington Wizards. This game was also an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup.

Milwaukee center Brook Lopez matched a career high with 39 points and knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:40 left to help secure the victory for the Bucks.

Lopez’s two highest-scoring performances of the season have come in his last two games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each added 31 points as well.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold second-shortest odds below the Boston Celtics to win the 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Lopez also ended his outing with six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocks in 33 minutes of action. The 7-foot-1 big man shot 14-of-17 (82.4%) from the floor, 4-of-7 (57.1%) beyond the arc and made all seven free throws.

The only other time Lopez has scored 39 points came while playing for the New Jersey Nets against the Detroit Pistons on April 6, 2011. At 23 years old, he shot 14-of-20 (70%) in a 116-109 loss to Detroit.

Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Damian Lillard are first Bucks players with 30-plus points in same game

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo reached 31 points on 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting from the field and 9-of-12 (75%) at the foul line. The seven-time All-Star logged nine boards, three assists, three steals, and one block.

Lillard scored 31 points on 11-of-18 (61.1%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-5 (40%) from 3-point range, and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the line. Plus, Dame posted six rebounds and 10 assists.

“I’m lucky to play with great players on this team, from Giannis and Dame all the way down — talented guys who can put the ball in the bucket but are also great playmakers,” said Lopez.



“Dame had some great passes to me tonight, Giannis did as well, all the way down the line again. That’s just the way it went tonight.”

The Bucks outscored Washington 72-58 in the paint. Milwaukee finished 48-of-92 (52.2%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-31 (29%) from downtown. However, the Bucks struggled to defend the outside, allowing the Wizards to shoot 15-of-37 (40.5%) from deep.

With this win, the Bucks improved to 3-0 in the East Group B standings. Milwaukee closes group play Tuesday at the Miami Heat, who fell to 2-1 in group play Friday with a 100-98 loss to the New York Knicks.