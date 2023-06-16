Home » news » 4 Star Guard Chris Johnson Released From Kansas Loi Arkansas Emerge As Favorites For New College Basketball Team

College Basketball

4-Star Guard Chris Johnson Released from Kansas LOI, Arkansas Emerge as Favorites for His New College Basketball Team

David Evans profile picture
Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 3 seconds ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
chris johnson

Ex-Montverde Academy standout Chris Johnson has officially exited his National Letter of Intent (LOI) with Kansas, turning the tides in the college basketball landscape. Standing at 6-foot-5 and a robust 180-pounds, this Fort Bend, Texas native is presently in the limelight, with the Arkansas Razorbacks seemingly leading the pack to secure his commitment.

Johnson Seeking Pasture New, Possibly At Arkansas

Chris Johnson, a gifted combo guard, originally chose Kansas over other top contenders such as Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi. His decision to break away from Kansas has stirred the college basketball scene, given his high-profile status as he is ranked top-50 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to ESPN.

The reason for Johnson’s departure remains undisclosed, yet it’s evident that the talented player sought a fresh start elsewhere. He was known for his admiration of Kansas’ playing style, especially their propensity to allow guards to shine. His potential as an elite defender and versatility in playing various positions earned him praises.

However, all eyes now shift to Arkansas, who seems to be the frontrunner in Johnson’s new journey. With a vacant scholarship on the table for the 2023-24 roster, Johnson’s acquisition could provide the Razorbacks with the boost they need to contend.

Mussleman Looking to Solidify Strong Roster

Eric Musselman, the head coach of the Razorbacks, has a solid reputation for building strong rosters, evident in the team’s impressive run to the Sweet 16 last season. He is also well-known for swooping in late for players, which could help the Razorbacks in this scenario.

The team already boasts formidable talents in Davonte Davis, Makhi Mitchell, and Trevon Brazile. Adding Johnson’s prowess to this robust lineup could very well steer Arkansas towards a promising 2023-24 season.

The Razorbacks are also expected to leverage their successful transfer haul, ranked fifth in the nation, featuring Keyon Menifield, Tramon Mark, Khalif Battle, El Ellis, and Jeremiah Davenport.

In the days to come, the college basketball world will be eagerly waiting for Johnson’s next move. With other institutions such as Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, and UCLA also reportedly in the mix, the decision will not be straightforward. Regardless of his choice, Johnson’s future on the court is set to be an exciting journey, one that college basketball fans will eagerly follow.

As a talent whose game has grown tremendously in a short span, Johnson’s decision could impact the trajectory of the upcoming season. As the days unfold, we anticipate a thrilling ride in the world of college basketball as teams scramble to complete their rosters. The coming weeks will be critical in shaping not only Johnson’s career but also the destiny of the team fortunate enough to secure his commitment.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like

David Evans profile picture

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

Trending Now