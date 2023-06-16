Ex-Montverde Academy standout Chris Johnson has officially exited his National Letter of Intent (LOI) with Kansas, turning the tides in the college basketball landscape. Standing at 6-foot-5 and a robust 180-pounds, this Fort Bend, Texas native is presently in the limelight, with the Arkansas Razorbacks seemingly leading the pack to secure his commitment.

Johnson Seeking Pasture New, Possibly At Arkansas

Chris Johnson, a gifted combo guard, originally chose Kansas over other top contenders such as Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi. His decision to break away from Kansas has stirred the college basketball scene, given his high-profile status as he is ranked top-50 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to ESPN.

2023 four-star guard Chris Johnson tells me he’s officially been released from his National Letter of Intent to Kansas. Among the interested parties: Ole Miss

Memphis

Texas A&M

UCLA

Miami

Oklahoma

Washington

Texas

Arkansas

DePaulhttps://t.co/lKu0anD2mb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 16, 2023

The reason for Johnson’s departure remains undisclosed, yet it’s evident that the talented player sought a fresh start elsewhere. He was known for his admiration of Kansas’ playing style, especially their propensity to allow guards to shine. His potential as an elite defender and versatility in playing various positions earned him praises.

However, all eyes now shift to Arkansas, who seems to be the frontrunner in Johnson’s new journey. With a vacant scholarship on the table for the 2023-24 roster, Johnson’s acquisition could provide the Razorbacks with the boost they need to contend.

Mussleman Looking to Solidify Strong Roster

Eric Musselman, the head coach of the Razorbacks, has a solid reputation for building strong rosters, evident in the team’s impressive run to the Sweet 16 last season. He is also well-known for swooping in late for players, which could help the Razorbacks in this scenario.

The team already boasts formidable talents in Davonte Davis, Makhi Mitchell, and Trevon Brazile. Adding Johnson’s prowess to this robust lineup could very well steer Arkansas towards a promising 2023-24 season.

The Razorbacks are also expected to leverage their successful transfer haul, ranked fifth in the nation, featuring Keyon Menifield, Tramon Mark, Khalif Battle, El Ellis, and Jeremiah Davenport.

In the days to come, the college basketball world will be eagerly waiting for Johnson’s next move. With other institutions such as Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, and UCLA also reportedly in the mix, the decision will not be straightforward. Regardless of his choice, Johnson’s future on the court is set to be an exciting journey, one that college basketball fans will eagerly follow.

As a talent whose game has grown tremendously in a short span, Johnson’s decision could impact the trajectory of the upcoming season. As the days unfold, we anticipate a thrilling ride in the world of college basketball as teams scramble to complete their rosters. The coming weeks will be critical in shaping not only Johnson’s career but also the destiny of the team fortunate enough to secure his commitment.

