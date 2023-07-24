Home » news » 76ers Nba Insiders Say That They Absolutely Could See The Knicks Make A Trade For Joel Embiid

Main Page

76ers: NBA insiders say that they ‘absolutely’ could see the Knicks make a trade for Joel Embiid

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 3 hours ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Is 76ers Joel Embiid playing tonight (May 1) vs Celtics in Game 1?

Over the years, the New York Knicks have been linked to a number of all-stars in trade conversations. However, the team has not landed any of the superstars they were rumored to. In 2022-23, the Knicks had one of their better seasons in the last 10+ years. They won a playoff series, but it’s clear that they need more talent. NBA insiders have reported that they could “absolutely” see the Knicks try and trade for Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the future. 

This offseason, we’ve hard-carrying reports around the league of what Joel Embiid plans to do with his future. The 2022-23 league MVP has been vocal about his desire to win an NBA title. Whether that be with the 76ers or another franchise. It’s hard to tell how Embiid truly feels about staying with the 76ers.

The 29-year-old still has two seasons and a 2026-27 player option left on his contract in Philly. If the Knicks are serious about trading for Embiid, they’re going to have to give up a number of future first-round draft picks and more.


How far could the Knicks go in the postseason if they had Joel Embiid as their starting center?

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer had the report of the possibility of Embiid potentially landing in New York. Pompey called this the “work-kept secret” in the league when speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio. He knows that the Knicks have the draft capital to be able to pull off a massive trade for Embiid.

Over the next seven NBA Drafts from 2024-2030, the Knicks have 11 future first-round selections. A player of Embiid’s caliber could require at least four first-round picks at the minimum. At the trade deadline last season, we saw Brooklyn get four first-round picks for Kevin Durant.

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant are both Top 10 players in the NBA and that’s the kind of haul that the Sixers could be looking for. Despite all their interest in Embiid, the long-time Sixer has said he wants to be like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki. Two superstars who played their entire careers with the one NBA franchise. Embiid’s situation in Philly would have to get rough for the Sixers to seriously consider a trade.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now