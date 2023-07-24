Over the years, the New York Knicks have been linked to a number of all-stars in trade conversations. However, the team has not landed any of the superstars they were rumored to. In 2022-23, the Knicks had one of their better seasons in the last 10+ years. They won a playoff series, but it’s clear that they need more talent. NBA insiders have reported that they could “absolutely” see the Knicks try and trade for Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the future.

This offseason, we’ve hard-carrying reports around the league of what Joel Embiid plans to do with his future. The 2022-23 league MVP has been vocal about his desire to win an NBA title. Whether that be with the 76ers or another franchise. It’s hard to tell how Embiid truly feels about staying with the 76ers.

The 29-year-old still has two seasons and a 2026-27 player option left on his contract in Philly. If the Knicks are serious about trading for Embiid, they’re going to have to give up a number of future first-round draft picks and more.

Sixers Insider @PompeyOnSixers says Joel Embiid to the Knicks ‘absolutely’ could happen “Joel already owns a house up in New York” (Via @SiriusXMNBA ) pic.twitter.com/c2Xhhw5AVJ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 23, 2023



How far could the Knicks go in the postseason if they had Joel Embiid as their starting center?

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer had the report of the possibility of Embiid potentially landing in New York. Pompey called this the “work-kept secret” in the league when speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio. He knows that the Knicks have the draft capital to be able to pull off a massive trade for Embiid.

Over the next seven NBA Drafts from 2024-2030, the Knicks have 11 future first-round selections. A player of Embiid’s caliber could require at least four first-round picks at the minimum. At the trade deadline last season, we saw Brooklyn get four first-round picks for Kevin Durant.

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant are both Top 10 players in the NBA and that’s the kind of haul that the Sixers could be looking for. Despite all their interest in Embiid, the long-time Sixer has said he wants to be like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki. Two superstars who played their entire careers with the one NBA franchise. Embiid’s situation in Philly would have to get rough for the Sixers to seriously consider a trade.