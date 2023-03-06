Yesterday was Steph Curry’s first game back for Golden State since sustaining a lower-leg injury. He lead all Warriors players with 27 points, but it wasn’t enough to walk away with a win. Golden State lost 113-105 to the Lakers and now the Warriors have another dilemma on their hands. Twenty-five year old Anthony Lamb’s two-way contract is up and the team needs to make a decision on whether or not they want to sign him for the rest of the season.

NBA rules say that players can play up to 50 games under a two-way contract and Lamb hit that 50th game last night against the Lakers. He’s been a nice piece off the bench for the Warriors and has brought some consistent outside shooting for Golden State.

He filled in for Otto Porter Jr. this season and hasn’t missed a beat in his first year with the team. With a 34-31 record, California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+1100) to win the Finals this season.

Anthony Lamb was a +17 in 27 minutes tonight off the bench. But this was his 50th game. He’s no longer eligible unless his contract is converted. Steve Kerr: “I’d like Lamb on the roster.” He said he “connects” a bunch of their lineups. pic.twitter.com/bZoflCqK37 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2023

The Warriors need to make a decision on whether they want to sign Anthony Lamb for the remainder of the season

In 50 games played for the Warriors this season, Lamb averaged (7.0) points, (3.4) rebounds, and (1.7) assists. He’s also shooting a career-high (.379) percent from deep this season and was attempting (3.5) triples per game. Last night was the final game he was able to play on a two-way contract and finished with 6/6/2 with two three’s made.

The Warriors would need to convert Lamb’s contract to be fully guaranteed if they want to have him for the rest of the season. A move like that will add onto their luxury tax bill and that’s why the Warriors have left the 15th spot on the roster vacant for most of the season.

He’s been a bail-out option for the team all season. Lamb has stayed ready on the three-point line and has knocked down some timely three’s for Golden State this season. If upgraded to a fully guaranteed contract, that would be the first of his career after a stint’s for one season with Houston and San Antonio.