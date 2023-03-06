Stephen Curry returns to Warriors lineup after missing 11 matches in his team’s defeat vs. Lakers

Stephen Curry is finally back playing with Golden State, as he recently recovered from his left leg injury that kept him out of action since February 4th against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors can now count on his star player as they hope to qualify for playoffs during this final stretch of regular season.

The point guard made his return in Los Angeles this Sunday against the Lakers, as his squad lost 113 to 105 in the Crypto.com Arena. During 32 minutes of play Curry scored the most points for his team, as he dropped 27 points, and also handed out 6 assists and won two rebounds.

The four-time NBA champion had missed 11 contests due to his injury, and his team registered 7-4 track during his absence, including 5 consecutive victories before this Sunday’s clash in their neighbouring city.

Stephen Curry dropped 19 in the 4th against the Lakers. The last time he scored that many in a quarter against the Lakers was in 2013, and Kobe was on the floor. pic.twitter.com/R1FszGet6v — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) March 5, 2023

Even though coach Steve Kerr had announced the athlete would return on a minutes restriction, he seems to have forgotten this during the game and kept him on considering his team was losing throughout the match. The All-Star has played only 38 games this campaign, averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists so far.

After the loss, Warriors Klay Thompson was asked how did it feel to have Curry back on court with him. “Oh, it’s awesome. Every time those two are on the court, especially together (referring to Jordan Poole) it’s just a beautiful thing,” he said. “It’s so great to have Steph back out there.”

“As the season progresses, he just can become his MVP self,” Thompson expressed as he recognized how vital his teammate is if they are to aspire for winning the title for a second consecutive time.

Veteran Andre Iguodala also returned to court this Sunday, as he has only participated in three matches this tournament (his last game was on January 13) due to a hip issue.

Andre Igoudala made history playing as the Warriors oldest player ever

As the Lakers beat the Bay Area squad, Andre Igoudala became the oldest athlete to ever wear the Golden State uniform in an official NBA match.

The last player to hold the record was Avery Johnson with 39 years and eight days old, after the former foward participated in 27 minutes of the Warriors 111-106 victory over Boston back in 2004. Iguodala played today with 39 years and 36 days old.

Check out Igoudala proving everyone he is still fit to dunk over whoever is necessary this season, as he took a flight towards the rim last month against the San Antonio Spurs:

The Warriors coach stated that he considers the veteran as a essential part of this roster, expecting him to have a regular role for the rest of the championship. “He came out of the game fine,” Kerr said about the 39-year-old. “He practiced fully today, scrimmaged, so he’s doing well.

“It’s hard to predict minutes, but he’ll definitely be part of the rotation, and we’ll just take it game to game.”

Golden State’s next mission will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (5 p.m. PST) in the Paycom Center.