Golden State has converted Anthony Lamb’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract making him postseason eligible

The 2022-23 Golden State Warriors have had a shaky after winning the NBA Finals last season. Injuries and other outside factors have held the team back from being the quality Western Conference contender they know they can be. They currently have 13 regular season games left to try and stay out of the play-in tournament. One way they are doing that is by converting Anthony Lamb’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season. 

Lamb hadn’t played for the Warriors’ last five games in a row as his two-way contract expired. Players on two-way’s can only appear in 50 games in the regular season, but his standard NBA contract now makes him eligible for the playoffs. The third-year pro has been a reliable shooter for Golden State and has offered them some versatility off the bench.

Golden State signs Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract, making him eligible to play in the postseason

Lamb has played in 50 games for Golden State this season and last played on 3/7. He made three starts for the Warriors and is averaging (7.0) points, (3.4) rebounds, and (1.7) assists per game. His three-point shooting is also the highest of his three-year NBA career at (.379) and he’s been a bailout option all season long.

The 25-year-old’s teammates are not afraid to pass him the ball with little time left on the clock as he’s proved many times this season that he stays calm and poised in those moments. Andre Iguodala is likely out for the rest of the season and that’s why Lamb has been brought back for some depth.

He’s also playing over 20 minutes per game for the first time in his career and the Warriors will continue to use him as a bench piece in the home stretch. Lamb went undrafted and played for the Pistons in his rookie season, was with the Spurs last season, and has now found a nice role for himself with Golden State.

