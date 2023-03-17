Main Page
Warriors pick up $560,169 tax savings after Draymond Green suspension
The Golden State Warriors now have $560,169 of tax savings after Draymond Green was issued a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season in Wednesday night’s 134-126 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
For a one-game suspension, this boils down to $177,976. Of course, this affects Green more than it does Golden State. The four-time All-Star is earning $25,806,468 this season. The 11-year veteran also has a $27,586,224 player option for the 2023-24 season.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors possess fifth-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Here’s the math on the Draymond Green 1 game suspension and how it impacts Golden St. financially:
💰1 game: $177,976
💰GSW tax savings: $560,169
The math on tax savings
$88,988 (50% of suspension)
multiplied by
6.25 (repeater tax bracket- $35-40M over)
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 16, 2023
“Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season,” announced in a statement by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
“For every two additional fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.”
Warriors now have $560,169 of tax savings after Draymond Green was issued a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season
Additionally, Green’s salary is based on the four-year, $99.6 million extension he signed with Golden State in 2019. Regarding the one-game suspension, the NBA could have rescinded the penalty. However, it was unlikely in the grand scheme of things, considering the forward’s history.
Therefore, the seven-time All-Defensive member will be serving his suspension for Friday night’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. With only 12 games left on the Warriors’ schedule, this is a must-win game for the reigning champs. Stephen Curry (thumb) is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Things got heated between Draymond and Marcus Morris …
Morris was given a flagrant 2 and has been ejected pic.twitter.com/G4iQkwExLC
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2023
Furthermore, Golden State is 36-34 and ranks sixth in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors remain one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. Playoff seeding can make all the difference for a struggling contender. The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the mix as well.
Through 62 starts this season, Draymond Green is averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 31.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 52.3% from the field and 33% outside the arc. When healthy and not receiving technical fouls, the Warriors forward serves as a vital piece for the Dubs.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- Warriors pick up $560,169 tax savings after Draymond Green suspension
- Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension
- Meyers Leonard finally gets signed by the Bucks for the remainder of the season after two succesful 10-day spells
- Minnesota PG Ta’lon Cooper enters 2023 NBA Draft and NCAA transfer portal
- How to Bet On March Madness in Washington – WA Online Sports Betting Sites
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
College Basketball 8 hours ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks