The Golden State Warriors now have $560,169 of tax savings after Draymond Green was issued a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season in Wednesday night’s 134-126 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

For a one-game suspension, this boils down to $177,976. Of course, this affects Green more than it does Golden State. The four-time All-Star is earning $25,806,468 this season. The 11-year veteran also has a $27,586,224 player option for the 2023-24 season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors possess fifth-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Here’s the math on the Draymond Green 1 game suspension and how it impacts Golden St. financially: 💰1 game: $177,976 💰GSW tax savings: $560,169 The math on tax savings $88,988 (50% of suspension) multiplied by 6.25 (repeater tax bracket- $35-40M over) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 16, 2023

“Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season,” announced in a statement by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“For every two additional fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.”

Additionally, Green’s salary is based on the four-year, $99.6 million extension he signed with Golden State in 2019. Regarding the one-game suspension, the NBA could have rescinded the penalty. However, it was unlikely in the grand scheme of things, considering the forward’s history.

Therefore, the seven-time All-Defensive member will be serving his suspension for Friday night’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. With only 12 games left on the Warriors’ schedule, this is a must-win game for the reigning champs. Stephen Curry (thumb) is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Things got heated between Draymond and Marcus Morris … Morris was given a flagrant 2 and has been ejected pic.twitter.com/G4iQkwExLC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2023

Furthermore, Golden State is 36-34 and ranks sixth in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors remain one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. Playoff seeding can make all the difference for a struggling contender. The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the mix as well.

Through 62 starts this season, Draymond Green is averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 31.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 52.3% from the field and 33% outside the arc. When healthy and not receiving technical fouls, the Warriors forward serves as a vital piece for the Dubs.

