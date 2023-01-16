Atlanta’s Clint Capela Is Back Today Vs Miami After 10-Game Absence With A Calf Injury

The Atlanta Hawks have an interesting situation going on with their franchise at the moment. There’s been turnover in the front-office that happened in the offseason and also during the 2022-23 season as well. On top of that, reports of an ongoing problem between Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan have been documented. Good news for the Hawks is that center Clint Capela intends to make his return vs the Miami Heat today.

Capela will be making his return to the lineup tonight on a minutes restriction after missing the last ten games in a row with a calf injury. The Hawks went 4-6 in the ten games he missed and they’re also on a small two-game in streak. He provides a huge presence down-low and on the glass for Atlanta.

After missing the last 10 games with a calf injury, Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela intends to make his return today on a minutes restriction against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 16, 2023

Clint Capela to return to the Hawks on a minute’s restriction today

It’s MLK Day in the NBA and the league is featuring nine different games on today, including a number of matinee matchups. One of those will happen today at 3:30pm when the Hawks host the Heat. That game will be nationally televised on TNT.

Getting Capela back will be a huge boost to the team on both sides of the ball. The big man has averaged a double-double in each season as a pro since 2017-18. He also lead the league in rebounds per game (14.3) in 2020-21. Atlanta will now have their true center back and won’t have to try and make up for size on the glass with smaller power forwards.

Capela is averaging 12 points and 12 rebounds this season along with (1.3) blocks per game. His 64 percent shooting from the field will also be a huge boost for the Hawks. We’ve seen coaches say that players will be on a minute’s restriction and then they end up playing nearly the entire game. That could be the situation tonight if they Hawks need Capela in a big moment.