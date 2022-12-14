Hawks’ Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic probable vs. Magic

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (Achilles) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) have been upgraded to probable for Wednesday night’s road game against the Orlando Magic.

Of course, other players listed on Atlanta’s injury report include Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle), and Trae Young (back). Murray is out indefinitely, Collins was downgraded to out, and Young is questionable.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the Hawks have the 15th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Looks like the Hawks will have Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic back tomorrow night @ the Magic. Trae Young is still questionable. pic.twitter.com/ZS3rN0y05I — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) December 13, 2022

Through 25 starts this season, Capela is averaging 11.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting 62.5% from the floor and 58.3% at the foul line.

Furthermore, the nine-year veteran has missed only three games this season. Needless to say, Capela leads the Hawks in rebounds this season. The 28-year-old has recorded 16 double-doubles as well.

On Nov. 5, in the Hawks’ 124-121 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the center scored a season-high 21 points in 35 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 19 boards, he finished 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the field.

As for Bogdan Bogdanovic, through five games off the bench, the sixth-year guard is averaging 18 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He’s also shooting 42.3% from the floor and 38.8% beyond the arc. Bogdanovic missed the first 22 games of the season due to a right knee injury.

Last Friday, in Atlanta’s 120-116 loss against the Brooklyn Nets, the guard scored a season-high 31 points in 34 minutes played. He shot 12-of-18 (66.7%) from the floor and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic last two games: 29.5 PPG

4.5 RPG

4.0 APG

6.5 3PG (!!)

55/56/100% (!!) pic.twitter.com/RzbeoM2FFG — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) December 12, 2022

The Hawks are 1-4 in their last five games. Atlanta is 8-1 in its previous nine matchups against Orlando. On the other side, the Magic are 3-2 in their past five contests. They are 2-9 in their last 11 head-to-head games versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Additionally, for the Magic’s injury report, three players are out for Wednesday’s game: Gary Harris (hamstring), Chuma Okeke (knee), and Jalen Suggs (ankle). Both Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) are out indefinitely.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 52% chance of beating the Magic away. Though, Orlando has a good chance of winning, considering the team is on a three-game win streak. Sportsbooks have not yet released the odds for this intraconference matchup.