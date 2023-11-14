Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder suffered left adductor and abdominal tears that will sideline him for approximately two months, the team announced Monday. Crowder left Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic after the medical staff initially diagnosed him with a groin strain.

The 6-foot-6 wing received further evaluation from Dr. Bill Meyers at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. For over 25 years, Meyers has helped his patients treat core injuries — ranging from muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints. Crowder, 33, is scheduled to undergo surgery today.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold second-shortest odds to win the championship below the Boston Celtics. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Jae Crowder suffered a left groin injury Saturday at Orlando. He underwent testing and further evaluation today by Dr. Bob Meyers in Philadelphia and was diagnosed with a left adductor and abdominal tear. He will undergo surgery tomorrow and be sidelined for approx. eight weeks. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 13, 2023



“Sports can be brutal at times,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said before Monday’s 118-109 win over the Chicago Bulls. “[Crowder] came into training camp in phenomenal shape — mind, body and spirit — and he’s a tremendous piece of what we’re trying to do moving forward.”

Crowder was exceeding expectations through Milwaukee’s first nine games of the 2023-24 season. Before his injury, he was averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder to undergo surgery Tuesday after tearing left adductor, abdominal

In addition to shooting 53.2% from the floor and 51.6% from 3-point range, Crowder was also averaging 26.7 minutes per contest, the third-most minutes per game on the team behind stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Bucks acquired Crowder from the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline this past February. Nonetheless, he underperformed with Milwaukee after sitting out with Phoenix in the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Crowder made three starts in 18 games with the team last season, averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 18.9 minutes per game.

Of course, then-Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was fired after Milwaukee was bounced in the first round of the 2023 playoffs by an eighth-seeded Miami Heat team.

ILL BE APPROACHING THIS OBSTACLE WITH THE SAME DRIVE & DEDICATION I PUT INTO THE GAME. I LOOK FORWARD FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO CONTINUE BUILDING WITH MY TEAMMATES SOON. THANK YOU ALL FOR THE WELL WISHES & TEXT MESSAGES.. 99 BACK SOON.! 🙏🏾🤞🏾💪🏾 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) November 14, 2023



Under Griffin, the Marquette product has become one of Milwaukee’s best reserve players. In a 129-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 6, the forward recorded a season-high 15 points, five rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench.

“He’ll be back,” Griffin said of Crowder. “He’ll be back way before the playoffs to get his rhythm back.”

In the Bucks’ 137-114 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Apr. 7, the Georgia native logged a season-high 24 points, one board, and two steals in 25 minutes as a starter.