Bulls’ Patrick Williams out at least 2 weeks with foot injury

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will miss at least the next two weeks with an acute bone edema in his left foot. This condition stems from the buildup of fluid in the bone marrow as a result of an injury.

It can cause swelling and pain. Williams suffered injuries to his right ankle and left foot within the past few weeks. He wore a walking boot while he missed Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Bulls hold 24th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

Injury Update: Patrick Williams has been diagnosed with acute bone edema in his left foot. He will immediately begin a period of active rest and be reassessed in approximately two weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 30, 2024



The fourth-year wing is sidelined for the week and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Bulls announced Tuesday. Key NBA dates in February include the trade deadline (Feb. 8) and All-Star break (Feb. 16-21).

Williams, 22, has made 30 starts in 43 games played with the Bulls this season. The Florida State product is averaging 10 points, a career-low 3.9 rebounds, a career-best 1.5 assists, and 27.3 minutes per game.

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (left foot) out indefinitely due to an acute bone edema

In Chicago’s 140-131 win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 12, the forward recorded nine points, three rebounds, a career-high seven assists, and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench.

The 2020 first-rounder notched a season-high 25 points in a 118-116 loss to the Miami Heat on Dec. 16.

Williams is in the final season of the four-year, $32.10 million contract he signed with the club in November 2020. The North Carolina native will become a restricted free agent after the season.

Patrick Williams is out tonight and wearing a walking boot on his left foot. This is different from the right ankle strain that sidelined him for three games earlier this year. Pat was not keen on the boot: “Naturally I said hell no. I know what it looks like.” pic.twitter.com/KCa7WdNlXr — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) January 29, 2024



Other Bulls injuries include Zach LaVine, who has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with a right ankle sprain, and Torrey Craig (foot), who has not played since Dec. 16.

Chicago is 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Bulls host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Chicago is 4-1 in its past home games and 1-8 in its previous nine games played on this day.

NBA sportsbooks show the Bulls as 6.5-point favorites at home. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Chicago has a 57.7% chance of defeating Toronto.