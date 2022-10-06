Celitcs: Ime Udoka’s time in Boston may be permanently over

Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics may be spitting up sooner than they imagined. Multiple NBA executives believe he will not return as head coach once his year-long suspension is through.

Despite losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, it seemed as though the Boston Celtics were going to again be on of the best teams in the league. They even signed a few players in the offseason like Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari, and Blake Griffin. Boston was on the right track to have a great start to the season until news broke last month about the Celtics Head coach, Ime Udoka.

He was said to have broken team policy and was having an intimate relationship with one of the teams female coaching staff. The team almost immediately suspended Udoka for the season when the news became public. It continues to look grim for Udoka and his future with the Celtics or even the NBA in general is in jeopardy. Udoka has been remorseful for his actions and the unwanted stress and attention that he’s brought to the Celtics.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, and the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” … “I’m sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the teams decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.” – Ime Udoka

Rival teams have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Ime Udoka's suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/YnmDAehA3u — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 30, 2022

It’s crazy that some teams don’t know the full details and would still think about hiring this guy to be their head coach in the future. At least find out all the facts first. The consensus is that Udoka will not return to Boston after the year-long suspension. Even former NBA players are weighing in on the situation.

Matt Barnes: “When everything comes out on Ime Udoka, he’ll be lucky to ever coach in the NBA.” (via @djvlad, https://t.co/zuJCIjb5wv) pic.twitter.com/o3imtBLgOc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 29, 2022

Ime Udoka’s future with Boston is almost certainly over. He’ll sit at home for the entire 2022-23 season and watch like the rest of us from his couch. From head coach in the NBA Finals, to a year-long suspension and the possibility that he may never coach for the Celtics again. This is not how the two sides wanted their futures together to start.