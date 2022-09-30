Home » news » Boston Celtics Projected 53 Wins And 1 Seed In 2022 23

Boston Celtics projected 53 wins and #1 seed in 2022-23

Updated 54 mins ago on
Boston Celtics v New Orleans Pelicans
ESPN have released their stat-based win projections for the NBA’s Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics on top at 53 wins.

Boston fell short at the final hurdle last season, losing 4-2 in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in one of the most remarkable in-season turnarounds across sporting history.

In January, the Celtics were 18-21 after a buzzer-beating winner from RJ Barrett to give the New York Knicks a miraculous win despite being up by 25 at one point and leading for 44:35 of a 48 minute game.

Following Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension from the team, Boston fell to third-favorites to win the NBA championship in 2022-23 behind Golden State and the Milwaukee Bucks despite leading for the majority of the offseason.

New addition Malcolm Brogdon adds a new dynamic to the Celtics bench which struggled to put points on the board throughout the finals, but Danilo Gallinari will remain a significant miss.

Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will now take over at TD Garden as Boston look to claim an 18th title in what looks to be the most talented NBA league to date.

