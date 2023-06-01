Ime Udoka was seen as Boston’s next great head coach after leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022. He made some mistakes during the offseason but was not suspended by the NBA. Udoka was only fired from Boston. After the Rockets fired Stephen Silas, Udoka was soon hired as the next head coach. Reports say he is expected to hire three of Boston’s assistants to his coaching staff with the Rockets.

The 45-year-old is heading into his first season as head coach of the Houston Rockets in 2023-24. It will be his second year of head coaching experience after being the top man in Boston for the 2021-22 season. Udoka is responsible for building his coaching staff with the Rockets and he’s bringing some familiar faces with him.

Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles, and Mike Moser are all expected to join Udoka. Boston’s coaching staff has been gutted within the last year.

Ime Udoka is taking three of Boston’s assistants to his coaching staff in Houston

Weeks before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Celtics had to make Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach. After a strong start with Boston, they stripped the interim label and made him the full-time head coach. The Celtics lost to the Heat in seven games and have missed out on back-to-back Eastern Conference titles.

Not only did the season end poorly, but Joe Mazzulla now has to worry about the problem of replacing his coaching staff. When Boston made the Finals in 2022, Ime Udoka was one of seven coaches on the Celtics. Of those seven, only two still remain in Boston.

Udoka is with the Rockets and he is taking three of Boston’s top assistants. Utah hired Celtics assistant Will Hardy this past offseason as their new head coach. Additionally, Damon Stoudmire was hired as the head coach at Georgia Tech.