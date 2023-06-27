Celtics’ new rookie Jordan Walsh says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to play for the ‘best organization in the NBA’

Selected as the 37th overall pick by the Celtics in last week’s 2023 NBA Draft, Jordan Walsh has been living the dream ever since. This Monday afternoon he made his debut as a Boston player in a gym activity that saw a at least a hundred kids scream and cheer his name as he entered the building. This is tradition in Massachusetts, as every Celtics rookie has participated in a community event organized by the team’s administration since 2008. Walsh conducted a clinic with children at the Cambridge Community Center and ended his participation attending the Boston press for the first time.

The first thing to come out of his mouth was pure inspiration. “Obviously, it’s a dream come true to be a part of the best organization in the NBA,” the 19-year-old expressed with excitement. Check out the scenes as the former Arkansas foward makes his debut as a Boston player:

This was an opportunity for the new rookie in town to get a real feel of the community he’s about to represent, as well as understand the impact and responsibility he shares when wearing the Boston jersey. Walsh seemed grateful to be there and told the media countless times how excited he felt for being part of the Celtics history.

“I know what type of organization Boston is,” he assured. “I know that being able to be with guys like (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown, who can give me wisdom and who are in a winning environment, and been to the Playoffs so many times. An organization that has so many championships.

“To be in that environment, to grow in a place like that as your first place, so they set the foundation for your career? I feel like that’s the most important part is that foundation, and Boston has a great foundation for that.”

According to the teenager, he confessed he could already feel the historic environment around the city when he came in for two pre-Draft workouts inside the Auerbach Center.

“I got to be in the atmosphere of a Boston workout, and feel what it feels like to be in a winning culture’s workout in their gym. And you could feel it in everything you did,” Walsh expressed. “Even just doing ball handling drills and stretching; it’s always loud, people are screaming, people are always cheering you on.”

Walsh is yet to meet his teammates, but revealed he had already been chatting for advice with Al Horford If the youngster is already impressed with just working out in the gym, just wait until he meets the likes of Brown, Tatum and Derrick White. According to the foward, he had already been talking to Al Horford before being selected by the Celtics in the draft.

“I talked to Al Horford once,” he revealed. “We just texted, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m coming to the city, I’m glad to be here, I’m ready to work. Hopefully I can be under your wing and you can show me the ropes.’”

The 19-year-old is soon to learn more about the Boston playing culture, as the team’s identity expects every athlete to play hard, which is something the Massachusetts fans love to see from their roster.