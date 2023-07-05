Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is getting married to his girlfriend Emma MacDonald. Check out Pritchard’s latest assist and find out everything you need for his proposal.

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is stepping his game up on and off of the floor in 2023.

Following another deep playoff run, Pritchard is expected to play a bigger role on the floor next season with the departure of fan favorite Marcus Smart. The 25-year-old is also taking the next step in his life off of the floor with his girlfriend. Pritchard proposed to his girlfriend Emma MacDonald, who he’s been dating for less than a year.

The couple announced their partnership and shared photos of the proposal on Instagram.

Who Is Payton Pritchard’s Fiancee Emma MacDonald

Emma MacDonald is a social media influencer and podcast host.

MacDonald has 347,000 YouTube subscribers, 847,100 followers on TikTok, and more than 366,000 Instagram followers.

She co-hosts ‘Love Ya, Bye’ with her sister Maggie MacDonald.

The podcast follows New England’s favorite sisters as they open up about turning their social media stardom into budding careers. Alongside special friends and guests, the influencers talk about what it’s like to be sisters and roommates and answer fan-submitted questions about brand building, fashion, travel, relationships, and more

The podcast, which features 31 episodes, is rated 3.2 stars out of 5 with more than 492 ratings.

Even though MacDonald is a Massachusetts native, Pritchard grew up in Oregon and played college basketball for the Oregon Ducks. He was the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is known for his work ethic on the court.

Pritchard Trade Rumors

After another deep NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics are looking to make some changes to the roster.

Over the last two weeks, trade rumors have been swirling around Pritchard.

There were rumors that the organization could potentially swap him and the No. 35 pick for a late first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While the organization values him, Pritchard is in the last year of a rookie contract. His $4 million 2023-2024 salary could be the key to making a larger trade work.

More recently, Boston has also been linked to Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, Pritchard could potentially be packaged alongside stars like Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, or even Jalen Brown to make a deal work.

