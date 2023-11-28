The Los Angeles Clippers dropped to 2-7 in clutch-time games of the 2023-24 season, joining the Washington Wizards (0-5) and Detroit Pistons (1-7) in the bottom three. In other words, these three NBA teams have struggled the most to close out winnable games.

In Los Angeles’ 113-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 31 points. Ivica Zubac closed out his outing with 23 points and 14 rebounds as well. Though, Denver outscored Los Angeles 36-16 in the fourth quarter.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

James Harden has attempted only 12% of his shots inside of the restricted area. A career-low. By far. Year by year from 2009-10 to 2023-24:

33%

32%

37% – career-high

35%

31%

35%

28%

27%

31% – MVP season

27%

28%

29%

28%

21%

12% – with the Clippers This decline is happening.

Paul George picked up his fourth and fifth fouls early in the fourth. He finished with six points on just 2-of-13 shooting. The Clippers were held to four field goals in the final frame, when they shot 8-of-12 from the free throw line. Russell Westbrook airballed a free throw with the Clippers trailing 102-98.

James Harden had two turnovers in the final minutes. The 10-time All-Star is attempting only 12% of his shots inside the restricted area this season, a new career low.

Los Angeles Clippers are 2-7 in clutch-time games this season, drop to 4-7 with James Harden in lineup

“And so guys are frustrated offensively, but they should be frustrated defensively as well. That’s when you should get mad,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said.

“It’s on the defensive end, but I take full responsibility, like I said, and yeah, we’re just not going to play this style of basketball.”

George also shot an airball in the closing seconds as the Clippers lost their eighth in a row to the Nuggets. Note that Denver played without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, who average a combined 58.2 points per game.

Jokic sat out the second game of a back-to-back because of low back pain, Murray has a right hamstring strain, and Gordon has a right heel strain. However, Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan still carried the reigning champs to victory.

Reggie Jackson on the Nuggets' win vs. Clippers: "We had our main guys out and it was really great for the team, resilient group… I might've been the recipient of the points, but my old head DJ getting on the rim looking like young Lob City."



Jackson finished with 35 points and 13 assists, and Jordan added 21 points and 13 rebounds. The duo combined for 20 points in the fourth, when the Nuggets trailed by 11.

The Clippers outscored Denver 32-19 in the third. With the score tied 72-all, Zubac scored six in a row to ignite a 17-5 run that was capped by four straight points from Westbrook to give the Clippers an 88-77 lead going into the fourth.

Additionally, the Clips shot 6-of-20 (30%) from 3-point range.

“It’s a frustrating loss,” George said. “The guys stepped up over there, but a lot of the stuff we could have prevented. I thought just the energy there wasn’t well enough to compete.”

Now, the Clippers are 4-7 with Harden in the lineup. All four of L.A.’s wins were earned within the last six contests. The Clips fell to 7-9 for the season and rank 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Philadelphia 76ers stars Tyrese Maxey (6.9) and Joel Embiid (6.6) are currently averaging more assists per game than Harden (6.2). Last season, Harden averaged 10.7 dimes per contest with Philly.