After a narrow 101-100 loss to the OKC Thunder at home last night, the LA Clippers are 38-35. That is fifth in the Western Conference and the team only has nine regular-season games left in 2022-23. Clippers fans are still holding their breath waiting for an injury update on superstar Paul George who landed awkwardly on his knee last night. He had to be helped off in the fourth quarter and was seen being carted out after the game.

This is not the news that LA needs at this point in the season. George has missed his fair share of games this season having played in 56 of the team’s 73 games. However, with playoffs just around the corner, this will not be good for their chances at a long postseason run.

California Sports Betting sites have Clippers at (+1400) to win the Finals this season.

Here’s the play where Paul George suffered what appears to be a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/k0JbXyrXvn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

It looks like Paul George’s knee buckled after grabbing a rebound

This was an accidental injury by Paul George and it clearly wasn’t all his fault. He grabbed a rebound and then his leg collided with Lu Dort and his knee appeared to buckle. The eight-time all-star went down immediately and had to be helped off by Clippers staff.

ESPN reporters said that George left the arena on a cart and had his right leg extended. Losing George for the rest of the season will be a huge loss for the Clippers. He’s been their best player this season and has been reliable despite missing 17 games so far.

Scary looking scene as PG leaves while aided by team staffers. pic.twitter.com/TbpblD04k9 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) March 22, 2023

That’s more than the 44 games that Kawhi Leonard has played this season. If George does miss serious time, the Clippers will be leaning on Kawhi heavily in the playoffs. Similar to the role he had on the 2019 championship tea with the Toronto Raptors. It seems more than likely that the Clippers are going to have to move forward without George for the rest of this season.