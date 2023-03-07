Clippers star Paul George explains why he believes Jayson Tatum should be the league’s next MVP

Paul George’s new podcast premiered this week and the Clippers player has provided us with a lot of insights to dig into, as he proclaimed who should be the league’s next MVP in the first episode.

On “Podcast P with Paul George”, the LA star said that Celtics foward Jayson Tatum deserves more recognition for his performances and he’s proven he is different from the rest and should be awarded as this year’s best. At the 18:34 mark, the podcast hosts starts off by saying: “What Tatum is doing is impressive.”

Paul George says Jayson Tatum is his favorite to win MVP this season, via @PodcastPShow. Agree? pic.twitter.com/9t1nmkhiLL — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 7, 2023

“(Jayson) Went to the Finals last year,” he continued. “He could have very well been satisfied with that. He’s gotten better, and his game has gotten better and he’s confident with who he is as a player in this league now, and it’s showing. He’s going crazy!”

The Boston star is this campaign’s sixth best scorer as he is averaging 30.7 points, and adding 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists to his monstrous stat line. The last time the 25-year-old played he dropped 40 points against the Knicks, won 11 rebounds and handed out six assists in the Clippers defeat, which saw him get suspended at the final buzzer for disagreeing with the officials throughout the match.

Tatum wasn’t the only athlete to recieve praise from George’s podcast, as he called LeBron James a “superhuman”. The Lakers superstar isn’t just the all-time highest scorer in NBA history, he’s also at the top of his game at the age of 38.

“What he’s doing is unbelievable with those stats,” he started. “You look at what Luka Dončić is doing being the young version of LeBron in terms of passing, scoring and rebounding. From a numbers standpoint, Luka could probably catch Bron, but the longevity is what I don’t think people will get to.”

Twenty years of being dominant,” George kept at it. “I don’t think nobody will be cut that way to take care of your body, to be that on-point in the media, to be that on-point on the court. He’s a superhuman!”

If you are interested in watching the whole podcast yourself, just click in the following video below:

George recently recognized he prefers to have a secondary role in his squad

The Clippers foward is also in the middle of a strong season, as he is leading his team next to Kawhi Leonard with 23.7 averages per game, as well as tying as his squad’s best stealer with 1.4 per contest. Last time out he dropped 42 points to beat the Grizzlies 135 to 129.

Recently he told the press that his role as an NBA player has changed a lot throughout the years. “Yeah, my early days in Indiana, I was in that phase were you want to be the go-to guy, you want everything to fall one you,” George recalled.

“But then after years of being there, going through injuries, and then seeing how the league was shaping up I was like ‘man, I can’t do this alone’,”, he admitted. “That evolved into like, how can I be of service to a team?”

In time he realized he needed to let other players shine next to him so the team would grow. “I had to be honest with myself, in order for me to win at the highest level I had to, I don’t think I’m that one guy. I had my best career playing alongside Russ (Westbrook) in that role,” he remembered.