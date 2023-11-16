Clippers to sign center Daniel Theis after Pacers buyout

The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing a deal with center Daniel Theis after he reached a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers, per sources. Theis, 31, had $7.8 million left on his $9.1 million salary this season with Indiana.

Los Angeles can offer Theis a prorated veteran minimum of $2.17 million. Furthermore, the Clippers are now set to join the Golden State Warriors as the only two teams with over $200 million in cap spending in NBA history.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN Sources: Veteran center Daniel Theis has agreed on a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers and now plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers assuming he clears waivers. Clippers recently lost backup C Mason Plumlee to a sprained MCL for several weeks. pic.twitter.com/m5y55TwQ9q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2023



Since the James Harden trade, the Clippers tax bill has increased from $99.2 million to $142.3 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Los Angeles is 0-6 since acquiring Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 31.

The Clippers plan to add the 6-foot-8 center after he clears waivers. Theis will clear waivers on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. Los Angeles recently lost backup center Mason Plumlee to a sprained MCL. He is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Los Angeles Clippers will be over $200 million in cap spending after adding Daniel Theis, following buyout

Over the last seven seasons, Theis has averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds with the Boston Celtics (2017-21), Chicago Bulls (2020-21 season), Houston Rockets (2021-22 season), and Pacers (2022-23).

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs with Boston, the center averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 28.4 minutes per game, while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 78.8% at the foul line.

Theis fell out of the frontcourt rotation for the Pacers this season after making just one appearance.

The 2 LA Clippers signings will push their current payroll over $200M. They join Golden State as the only two $200M+ teams in NBA history. Since the James Harden trade, the Clippers tax bill has increased from $99.2M to $142.3M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 15, 2023



Last season with Indiana, the 2013 undrafted center spent his time mentoring teammates and serving as a backup to Myles Turner, Jalen Smith, and Isaiah Jackson.

In Indiana’s 123-117 loss to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 13, 2023, Theis recorded a season-high 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes as a starter.

After adding Theis, the Clippers will have 15 guaranteed roster spots.