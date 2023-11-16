Home » news » Clippers To Sign Center Daniel Theis After Pacers Buyout

Clippers to sign center Daniel Theis after Pacers buyout

USA Today Network

The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing a deal with center Daniel Theis after he reached a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers, per sources. Theis, 31, had $7.8 million left on his $9.1 million salary this season with Indiana.

Los Angeles can offer Theis a prorated veteran minimum of $2.17 million. Furthermore, the Clippers are now set to join the Golden State Warriors as the only two teams with over $200 million in cap spending in NBA history.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.


Since the James Harden trade, the Clippers tax bill has increased from $99.2 million to $142.3 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Los Angeles is 0-6 since acquiring Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 31.

The Clippers plan to add the 6-foot-8 center after he clears waivers. Theis will clear waivers on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. Los Angeles recently lost backup center Mason Plumlee to a sprained MCL. He is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Los Angeles Clippers will be over $200 million in cap spending after adding Daniel Theis, following buyout

Over the last seven seasons, Theis has averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds with the Boston Celtics (2017-21), Chicago Bulls (2020-21 season), Houston Rockets (2021-22 season), and Pacers (2022-23).

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs with Boston, the center averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 28.4 minutes per game, while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 78.8% at the foul line.

Theis fell out of the frontcourt rotation for the Pacers this season after making just one appearance.


Last season with Indiana, the 2013 undrafted center spent his time mentoring teammates and serving as a backup to Myles Turner, Jalen Smith, and Isaiah Jackson.

In Indiana’s 123-117 loss to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 13, 2023, Theis recorded a season-high 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes as a starter.

After adding Theis, the Clippers will have 15 guaranteed roster spots.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

