Main Page
Clippers to sign center Daniel Theis after Pacers buyout
The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing a deal with center Daniel Theis after he reached a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers, per sources. Theis, 31, had $7.8 million left on his $9.1 million salary this season with Indiana.
Los Angeles can offer Theis a prorated veteran minimum of $2.17 million. Furthermore, the Clippers are now set to join the Golden State Warriors as the only two teams with over $200 million in cap spending in NBA history.
Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
ESPN Sources: Veteran center Daniel Theis has agreed on a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers and now plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers assuming he clears waivers. Clippers recently lost backup C Mason Plumlee to a sprained MCL for several weeks. pic.twitter.com/m5y55TwQ9q
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2023
Since the James Harden trade, the Clippers tax bill has increased from $99.2 million to $142.3 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Los Angeles is 0-6 since acquiring Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 31.
The Clippers plan to add the 6-foot-8 center after he clears waivers. Theis will clear waivers on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. Los Angeles recently lost backup center Mason Plumlee to a sprained MCL. He is expected to miss multiple weeks.
Los Angeles Clippers will be over $200 million in cap spending after adding Daniel Theis, following buyout
Over the last seven seasons, Theis has averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds with the Boston Celtics (2017-21), Chicago Bulls (2020-21 season), Houston Rockets (2021-22 season), and Pacers (2022-23).
During the 2020 NBA Playoffs with Boston, the center averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 28.4 minutes per game, while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 78.8% at the foul line.
Theis fell out of the frontcourt rotation for the Pacers this season after making just one appearance.
The 2 LA Clippers signings will push their current payroll over $200M.
They join Golden State as the only two $200M+ teams in NBA history.
Since the James Harden trade, the Clippers tax bill has increased from $99.2M to $142.3M.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 15, 2023
Last season with Indiana, the 2013 undrafted center spent his time mentoring teammates and serving as a backup to Myles Turner, Jalen Smith, and Isaiah Jackson.
In Indiana’s 123-117 loss to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 13, 2023, Theis recorded a season-high 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes as a starter.
After adding Theis, the Clippers will have 15 guaranteed roster spots.
- Clippers to sign center Daniel Theis after Pacers buyout
- Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
- Draymond Green vs. Rudy Gobert – Betting Odds Favor Gobert in MMA Fight After Green’s Chokehold During NBA Game
- Charlotte Hornets are fastest growing franchise based on team value
- Stephen Curry ‘absolutely’ wants to either own an NBA team or be part of ownership group
-
NBA 5 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal may have made the biggest purchase in Walmart history
-
Headlines 6 days ago
Clay Travis WNBA Bet Update: BetOnline Offers Las Vegas Aces $1 Million if They Beat Boys’ High School State Basketball Champions
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Rockets seek above-.500 record for first time in 1,005 days vs. Lakers
-
Headlines 5 days ago
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Sets High Defensive Bar for Himself