Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony became the first NBA player since Magic Johnson in 1996 to record at least 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block off the bench, in Sunday night’s 130-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Through 17 games off the bench this season, Anthony is averaging 15 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game. The 6-foot-2 guard is also shooting 43% from the floor, 35.8% beyond the arc, and 84.5% at the foul line.

Cole Anthony becomes the second player in NBA history and the first since Magic Johnson during his 1996 comeback to record a line of at least 30-7-7-2-1 off the bench #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/CZelChlGz6 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 27, 2023



Orlando’s win streak was extended to seven games as well. The Magic’s seven-game win streak is their longest since a franchise-record nine-game streak from Dec. 23, 2010, to Jan. 12, 2011. Orlando outscored Charlotte 38-31 in the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t our best start, it wasn’t our best game, but you can’t be mad about a win in the NBA,” said Anthony. “We’ve got to approach everything the exact same away. We’ve set a standard for ourselves, and we need to maintain that standard.”

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony records a season-high 30 points off the bench vs. Charlotte Hornets

Last season, Anthony made four starts in 60 games with Orlando. The UNC product averaged 13 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game, while shooting career bests of 45.4% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range.

As a reserve, the 2020 first-rounder continues to impress his coach.

“[Magic coach Jamahl Mosley] said it once, I’ve liked it, and I’ve kept saying it, ‘Just be greedy.’ Why let a game go when you can win it?”

“He’s got that level of resilience,” #Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said about Cole Anthony (30 points). “The great part about Cole is when he doesn’t do something he thinks is right, he’s harder on himself.” pic.twitter.com/vbCB0Zt2uK — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 27, 2023



Mosley, who won NBL Best Sixth Man in 2002, understands Anthony’s potential.

“He’s got that level of resilience,” Mosley said about Anthony’s 30-point performance. “The great part about Cole is when he doesn’t do something he thinks is right, he’s harder on himself.”

