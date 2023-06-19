College basketball recruiting is taking center stage at the Providence Friars this week. Currently, all eyes are on 2024 4-star point guard Daquan Davis, a hot prospect on the cusp of announcing his college choice. As we build up to his announcement on June 24th, speculations are gaining momentum about his next destination. Among the frontrunners, Providence are generating a buzz as a potential pick.

Hailing from Washington D.C., Daquan Davis is known for his prowess on the court. With an impressive stature of 6-foot-1 and a strong track record at St. John’s College High School, Davis is a promising recruit. His playing style combines a deft scoring ability with an innate knack for facilitating plays, adding significant value to his profile as a future college basketball point guard.

2024 Top-150 point guard Daquan Davis tells me he will now announce his college decision on June 24th. Will decide between Maryland, Providence, Notre Dame, and Mississippi State. https://t.co/Afmjzsp70P — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 17, 2023

4-Star PG Among Top High School Talent in the Country

What makes this young guard an even more exciting prospect is his ranking by 247Sports. They list Davis as the 78th prospect and the 7th-ranked point guard in the class of 2024, marking him as a player to watch.

Providence Friars have a history of scouting and nurturing talent, and Davis seems to be on their radar. The team’s new head coach, Kim English, seems to have taken a keen interest in Davis. Right after assuming his role at Providence, one of his first recruitment initiatives was reaching out to Davis.

How Does Daquan Davis Fit at Providence?

Delving deeper into Davis’s potential fit with Providence Friars, let’s consider the team’s roster situation. Among the Friars’ current ball-handlers, only Alyn Breed, whose status is currently in suspension, Jayden Pierre, who had minimal playtime as a freshman, and top-50 incoming freshman combo guard, Garwey Dual, are notable mentions.

With Coach English in need of a guard for the 2024 class, Davis could provide a much-needed boost.

However, Maryland, Mississippi State, and Notre Dame also remain in the race. Each school presents its unique appeal and opportunities for Davis. Yet, there seems to be a resonance with Providence that is hard to ignore.

Daquan Davis Enamored by Friars Coaching Staff

In Davis’s own words, his communication with Coach Kim English and Coach Nate Tomlinson, who connect with him daily, makes him feel like he’s already the Friars’ point guard.

“Coach Kim (English) and Coach Nate (Tomlinson) reach out to me each and every day and just have conversations with me like I’m already their PG,” Davis said. “And most importantly, I’m just a person they believe in. They showed me consistency they never faded away every since they got the Providence job they’ve been hitting me and as stated before I want to have a relationship with the coach on the school I pick, and they are definitely making a great case with that.”

This personal connection and the coaches’ genuine interest in his career aspirations make a compelling case for Davis to favor Providence.

While the decision rests with Davis, it’s evident that his potential alignment with Providence Friars is promising. As we await his announcement on June 24th, the possibility of him donning the Friars’ jersey becomes more tantalizing. Could we see this 4-star point guard enrich the Friars’ roster? Time will tell, but all signs point towards a thrilling possibility.

