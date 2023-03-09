The Mavericks may have pushed their luck with Luka Doncic and might have played him when he needed some rest. It’s cut-throat this time of year as teams are trying to get the best seed possible in the playoffs. Dallas had a very winnable game vs the Pelicans last night, but Doncic re-injured his thigh and did not return for the fourth quarter. He was quoted after the game saying his thigh injury us “not good” and that’s bad news for the Mavs.

Doncic was able to play 28 minutes last night and finished with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists. He’s averaging (33.0) points per game this season and was clearly not himself from the start of the game. He’ll have an MRI done today and will hope that this does not leave him out an extended period of time.

Dallas is currently eighth in the West after their loss last night. California Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic says his quad injury is "not good" and that he will get an MRI on it tomorrow. Doncic says it's been challenging to push off of the leg and that he's felt it since the second game after the NBA All-Star Break. pic.twitter.com/KoMOkIk8Kd — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 9, 2023

Mavericks fans will have to hope that this thigh injury is not serious for Luka Doncic

The Mavericks four-time all-star claims that this injury has been bothering him for nearly two weeks now. It’s been lingering since the teams win on 2/23 vs the Spurs. He thinks it was around the second-game back from the all-star break. Dallas only has 15 regular season games left before the start of the playoffs.

At eighth in the West their is still a chance that the Mavs could miss out on the playoffs completely. The playoff push in the back/middle half of the Western Conference is extremely close. Only two and a half games separate the eighth and the thirteenth seeds at the moment.

If the Mavericks want to make a big playoff push they have to have a healthy Luka Doncic. He’s carried this team before and will now have the help of Kyrie Irving in the playoffs. Both of them combined account for 53 percent of the Mavs points they score on offense this season.