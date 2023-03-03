It took a total team effort last night for the Dallas Mavericks to get a 133-126 win at home vs the 76ers. After that win the team is currently six place in the West, but only have a one and a half game lead ahead of the Pelicans in tenth. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the first teammates in NBA history to record 40+ points and 6 three-pointers made in the same game. It was the first time we’ve seen the true potential of just how good the Mavs can be this season and in the playoffs.

When the Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving they knew the player they were going to get on the court. Adding Kyrie’s talent’s to what Luka Doncic already does and that’s a tough backcourt to try and stop. Before the win last night they were just 1-4 on the season when they both played.

Getting a win against a tough Sixers squad proved that Dallas looks like they can be a contender in the West. Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

They are also the 1st pair of teammates in NBA history to each record 40 points and 6 3-pointers in the same game. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2023

How far can the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving take the Mavericks this season?

It was a back and forth game all night long and Dallas was able to secure the home victory in the end. That win puts Dallas at 33-31 and 18 games left in the regular season. The superstar tandem of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving each scored 40+ points and had six three-pointers made as well.

They are the first duo in NBA history to record that stat-line in the same game. Fans around the league begged for Luka Donic to get help on the court and he’s finally got someone. Irving had 40 points on six three’s made last night and Luka had 42 points and 12 assists along with seven three’s made.

Philly did have three players in the starting lineup combine for 91 points, but their bench let them down. Joel Embiid scored 35, James Harden with 27, and Tyrese Maxey was back in the starting lineup scoring 29. A tough loss for the Sixers who are 6-4 in their last ten.

The Mavs will have the next few days off before they face the new-look Suns with Kevin Durant on Sunday. That game will be at 1:00pm EST airing nationally on ABC.